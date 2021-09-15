Crime Drama 'Dr. Death' inspired by 'Dexter' reboot

This is finally happening! A ‘Dexter’ reboot is on its way and, by the looks of it, ‘Dr. Death’ could take some major inspiration from it. Here are all the details.

‘Dr Death’ is based on the real-life narrative of Dr. Christopher Duntsch, an incompetent surgeon. Stories of his horrendous acts came to be known through podcasts. In the series, the surgeon charms his way to the top of the medical profession. Duntsch is a spinal surgeon who leaves many of his patients badly handicapped or dead as a result of his procedures. In the episodes, the district attorney’s efforts to bring his patients justice are chronicled.

With a possible season 2 on its way, it looks like ‘Dr Death’ is to be inspired by ‘Dexter‘. Clyde Phillips and Scott Reynolds, executive producers of ‘Dexter: New Blood’, participated in a Zoom panel for the Television Critics Association on August 24. In the episode, they announced that a true-crime podcaster will be joining them. So, how exactly is ‘Dr Death’ to be inspired by ‘Dexter’? Read on to know more.

‘Dexter’ fans are thrilled to see Michael C. Hall return to the role of the main character. Additionally, Jennifer Carpenter, John Lithgow, and unexpected surprise actors will be returning to the series in ‘Dexter: New Blood’ as well. It also introduces ‘Dexter’ to a number of new characters. One of them will deal with the phenomenon of real crime podcasts like ‘Dr. Death’, which has become increasingly popular since ‘Dexter’ went off air in 2013.

After eight years, ‘Dexter’ is now residing in Iron Lake, New York under the name Jim Lindsay, and has been there for the entirety of those eight years. Angela, the head of police, has fallen for him and he’s fighting his desires to kill. Iron Lake isn’t the only place where people are captivated by murder. According to the showrunner, a new character based on the crime podcast will appear in the third episode

Indeed, true crime podcasts and other variables have improved the audience’s familiarity with the details of the murder. As ‘Dexter: New Blood’ progresses, what was startling in the first eight seasons of ‘Dexter’ may become boring and predictable. Keeping this in mind, the showrunners have been very mindful of these factors. This season will not follow the same pattern as the prior eight seasons. As a result, the audience will be thrown for a loop by the changes.

The podcast provides fans with a possible sneak peek at the second season. The second instalment, which focuses on crime stories concerning Dr Fata, a different doctor, is equally as dramatic and horrifying. To begin, a woman named Patty Hester, diagnosed with myelodysplastic syndrome, a blood malignancy that might lead to leukaemia, tells her experience. As a cancer specialist, Dr. Fareed Fata was the best of the best in his field, notably in treating cancer patients.

Crime Drama ‘Dr. Death’ inspired by ‘Dexter’ reboot

It sounded like the end of the world to Hester when she was told she had cancer. Just a few days later, her doctor advised her that she needed to have her bone marrow examined as well. The most chaotic, psychologically and physically distressing incident occurred on the day of the autopsy. She lay on her stomach on the examination table, and the agony she endured was excruciating and barbarous because she had no anaesthetic. As the narrative progresses, you’re sure to be sickened by strange occurrences such as forced chemotherapy.

Finally, in the episode’s epilogue, we learn that she was told secretly by another that she never had cancer, and that she wasn’t the only one. Various abuses and horrific crimes performed by Dr Fata are described in later episodes. These horrific tales will give you goosebumps. It’s safe to assume that the showrunners will draw inspiration from these real-life stories even if they don’t use the same names, characters, or narratives in season 2.

Both ‘Dr. Death’ and ‘Dexter: New Blood’ will be different from their original series. Additionally, the shows also promise new characters and storylines to keep fans engaged. The need to kill is a central theme of both shows. Perhaps, the main character of ‘Dr. Death’ could attempt to not kill as Dexter does in the reboot. The feeling of a conscious sense of being more humane and a possible love story could also encompass the plot of the ‘Dr. Death’ Part 2.

When will ‘Dr Death Part 2’ be released? If we were to offer a prediction, we’d say either next summer in July 2022 or in 2023.

What are your thoughts on a ‘Dr Death’ – ‘Dexter’ crossover? What do you think could be the plot of ‘Dr. Death’ Season 2? Let us know in the comment section below.