Creepshow Season 3 Is Happening: Release Date Update

Has Shudder already renewed ‘Creepshow’ for season 3? Let’s find out more about the future of the popular anthology series!

The first season of ‘Creepshow’ premiered on 26th September 2019 on Shudder. It featured Adrienne Barbeau, Tobin Bell, Big Boi, David Arquette, Jeffrey Combs, Bruce Davison, Kid Cudi, Dana Gould, Tricia Helfer, DJ Qualls, and Giancarlo Esposito. The anthology original series is based on the 1982 iconic movie of George A. Romero. It was appreciated for its horror and black comedy. The movie ‘Creepshow’ consisted of five parts written by Stephen King.

The first season of Shudder’s ‘Creepshow’ consisted of six episodes. Each episode was an hour long and had two stories. Fans of the movie ‘Creepshow’ felt the series successfully matched its expectations. On Rotten Tomatoes, it has a high percentage of 97%, making it one of the most popular shows of 2019. Shudder also saw a record-breaking number of viewers and new subscribers. It is also identified as 2019’s best-reviewed new genre series.

Shudder’s General Manager, Craig Engler, also released a statement talking about the record-breaking first season.

He acknowledged that season 1 was a monster hit for them. It set viewership records across the board and became the best-reviewed new horror series of 2019. Engler felt Greg Nicotero and his team had outdone themselves with bigger and bolder stories in season 2 too. The new incredible creature designs and clever twists truly lived up to the show’s tagline, ‘The Most Fun You’ll Have Being Scared’.

Greg Nicotero also released two specials, ‘Creepshow Animated Special’ and ‘A Creepshow Holiday Special’ last year.

Two new ‘Creepshow’ seasons this year!

The great success of ‘Creepshow’ led to it being renewed for season 2 even before season 1 finished. The second season of ‘Creepshow’ faced a delay due to the coronavirus pandemic. The shooting was scheduled to begin in March 2020.

In a statement, Shudder’s general manager Craig Engler explained how Greg Nicotero and his team utilised the time to start work on season 3 scripts. It allowed the show to get as far ahead as possible. In September 2020, the cast and crew resumed production.

Executive producer and showrunner Greg Nicotero also shared in a statement that he had never been this happy to get behind the camera. He also mentioned that the cast and crew had a level of excitement and enthusiasm that he had never seen before.

The cast of ‘Creepshow’ Season 2 includes Marilyn Manson, Ali Larter, Iman Benson, Ryan Kwanten, Denise Crosby, Breckin Meyer, Barbara Crampton, C. Thomas Howell, Ted Raimi, Kevin Dillon, and Eric Edelstein.

‘Creepshow’ was officially renewed for season 3 before the release of season 2 on 1st April on Shudder and AMC+. In a statement, Nicotero shared that the anthology series continues to be near and dear to his heart. So having the opportunity to continue the legacy by developing season 3 gives him the chance to work with some of the best storytellers and artists in the business. Nicotero mentioned that the stories they have in the pipeline for season 2 of ‘Creepshow’ are even more outrageous and fun. Together they capture the spirit of what George Romero and Stephen King started in the 80s.

He further shared that during their season 2 production, Shudder was so pleased with what they were seeing that they asked them to roll right into production on a brand-new third season that will feature some of their most ambitious stories yet. He further thanked the team at Shudder for the opportunity to continue honouring the genre with more gleefully ghoulish tales for not one but two new seasons of ‘Creepshow’.

Just like before, season 3 of ‘Creepshow’ will consist of six episodes. The hit series’ new season is set to release by the end of this year. It will also be released on the AMC network. Ethan Embry and Andrew Bachelor, aka King Bach, will join the cast of ‘Creepshow’ Season 3. More guest stars will be announced in a few months.

Tell us if you are excited about season 3 of ‘Creepshow’ in the comment section!