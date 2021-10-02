Clickbait Season 2: The Only Way Netflix Will Make It Happen

‘Clickbait’ was widely enjoyed by audiences, adding another feather to Netflix’s cap. There is yet to be an official announcement of ‘Clickbait’ Season 2 but here is what could make it possible pretty soon.

‘Clickbait‘ has proved to be one of the most binge-worthy titles not just on Netflix but for streaming, in general, this year. The thrilling series has left people wanting more. Read on to find out how Netflix can make ‘Clickbait’ Season 2 work.

HIGHLIGHTS —

‘Clickbait’ focusing on the Brewers for season 2

‘Clickbait’ portraying relevant cybercrimes

PANNING BACK TO THE BREWERS

‘Clickbait’ commenced with the kidnapping of a father of two, Nick Brewer (Adrian Grenier), wherein a viral video of him all bruised and battered declared that he is responsible for assaulting women and he will die once the video garners five million views.

Netflix need to hurry up and make a season 2 of #Clickbait — RAMS Gang BxtchK (@whyaskwhy0) September 16, 2021

This compels his sister Pia (Zoe Kazan) and wife Sophie (Betty Gabriel) to explore Nick’s life along with Detective Roshan (Phoenix Raei), and figure out the truth about the allegations and locate him.

Although Nick meets a dismal fate, in the end, it is shown that he was a victim of identity theft and catfishing. The allegations against him were misled.

The show portrays the grave dangers of such cybercrimes in a gripping story and has hit the right mark with its audiences, if not the critics. The show’s cast has expressed that subsequent instalments of ‘Clickbait’ could be produced by exploring stories of several other characters in the show.

Indeed, Netflix could come back with ‘Clickbait’ Season 2 and resume the story of the Brewer family, perhaps focusing on the two children Ethan (Camaron Engels) and Kai (Jaylin Fletcher). It could shed light on the reason behind the suicide of Nick and Pia’s father and even take up Pia’s story.

However, by resuming the story of the Brewer family and taking it from where the show left off, Netflix could risk ‘Clickbait’ becoming monotonous.

THE ANTHOLOGY ROUTE

Keeping in mind the dynamic demands of streaming audiences which call for something fresh with every new title, Netflix has the better option of abandoning the Brewer family to their fate.

Netflix has only one way of making ‘Clickbait’ Season 2 happen

The most favourable possibility for ‘Clickbait’ Season 2 is that it adopts the format of an anthology series, presenting a different story with every instalment, like, ‘American Crime Story’, ‘American Horror Story’ etc. It can also switch to the ‘Black Mirror’ formula and present a different issue every episode, although this is less likely to happen.

To make these routes more appealing, Netflix can venture beyond the issue of catfishing and online identity theft and consider other grave forms of cybercrime, which, although virtual, can tangibly harm and affect people.

With the name ‘Clickbait’, Netflix can definitely dedicate the show’s upcoming instalment to phishing scams, which can occur with just a single click. Given its gritty tone of thrill and suspense, the possibility of a phishing ‘Clickbait’ Season 2 may pay off wonderfully.

‘Clickbait’ Season 2 could also work if it takes up the relevant issue of cyberbullying, which affects countless lives every day. The misuse of artificial intelligence, algorithms and online stalking can also be considered.

click bait wasn’t bad. the ending was okay , if they get a season 2 i hope they do an entirely new character and family — L (@luver9000) September 19, 2021

Netflix has the perfect opportunity of creating a Black Mirror-like hit anthology series but of a more thrilling fix. Despite the show being a limited series, will it bring the possibility of ‘Clickbait’ Season 2 to fruition?

Nonetheless, ‘Clickbait’ is a lesson for producers and executives. Henceforth, they should refrain from titling shows as miniseries because they just don’t know what might “click” with the audiences, leading to a demand for more.

How did you like ‘Clickbait’? Are you hoping for season 2 of ‘Clickbait’ on Netflix? Comment below.