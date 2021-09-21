Clickbait Season 2: Everything You Need To Know

As the internet has become an extension of our mental landscape and social media an extension of our personalities, there are ever-widening gaps between who we are and what we show ourselves to be online. Netflix‘s eight-part series, ‘Clickbait’ builds on this relevant issue to deliver a thrilling story that has got fans demanding another season. But what has Netflix really decided for ‘Clickbait’ Season 2 and its cast and plot? Keep reading to find out more.

Netflix has had massive success in exploring contemporary human subjects in a dark light with ‘Black Mirror‘. ‘Clickbait’ recycled the same philosophy but made it more appealing and thrilling to a wider audience with commentary on the present mediascape.

The show follows the story of Nick Brewer (Adrian Grenier) and his kidnapping which takes the internet by storm. His kidnapper declares through a video that “at 5 million views” Nick dies. Subsequently, each episode takes up a character related to Nick and his story and reveals something new. The plot is an adventure ride, full of twists and turns, and is an easy sell. In the end, most threads related to Nick’s story are wrapped up but several questions pertaining to the other characters remain in the air. Will Netflix attempt to answer them in ‘Clickbait’ Season 2?

‘CLICKBAIT’ SEASON 2 RELEASE DATE

‘Clickbait’ is classified as a limited miniseries, which means Netflix did not have any initial plans on bringing it back for season 2. However, after an immense outpour of excited reception from viewers, the show’s makers are planning to play around with ‘Clickbait’ Season 2.

The show’s creator, Tony Ayres, has displayed positive signs of the plans for ‘Clickbait’ Season 2 and even season 3. Ayres has declared that he has “ideas for season two and season three“. He is open to coming back for another ‘Clickbait’. For all we know, the next instalment of ‘Clickbait’ might already be in the works.

Betty Gabriel, who plays Sophie in the show, has also aptly expressed, “You could spend an entire season exploring each character”. It is very unlikely that Netflix will miss out on the golden opportunity of giving the viewers what they desperately want, which is ‘Clickbait’ Season 2. Given that Netflix does choose to announce ‘Clickbait’ Season 2 in the coming weeks, the release date can tentatively fall in the autumn or winter of 2022.

‘CLICKBAIT’ SEASON 2 PLOT AND CAST

When or if Netflix decides to renew ‘Clickbait’, it will be interesting to see how it approaches the second instalment. It will have two options in terms of the plot for ‘Clickbait’ Season 2. Firstly, it can continue with the same characters from season 1, with a fresh story. Secondly, it can turn ‘Clickbait’ into an anthology series like ‘American Crime Story‘ and take up a different plot altogether.

If it goes with the first option, it has the opportunity to build another story on the dangers of the cyber world around the young characters of Ethan and Kai, since they would be more invested in online consumption. There is a lot of storytelling potential with the Brewer family because they seemed very secretive, especially with the unsolved thread of Nick’s dad’s suicide. In this case, several cast members from the first season would reappear for ‘Clickbait’ Season 2.

With the second option of the anthology series, ‘Clikbait’ has a wonderful chance of using the dashing detective Roshan and putting him in the centre of another unsolved conflict. Phoenix Raei, who plays Roshan, is one of the most beloved cast members and fans would totally love to see him back. The final decisions surrounding the cast and plot of ‘Clickbait’ Season 2 will be interesting to see since the show has immense potential to surpass the popular acclaim of season 1.

FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS ABOUT 'CLICKBAIT'

Is ‘Clickbait’ based on a true story?

No. However, several incidents in the show are loosely inspired by real-life events.

Will there be a ‘Clickbait’ Season 2?

There is no official announcement of ‘Clickbait’ Season 2 but the show’s makers have shown interest in coming back for another season.

When will ‘Clickbait’ Season 2 come out?

If the season 2 announcement is made soon, it can be expected to release in the autumn or winter of 2022.

Let us know in the comments what you expect from the second season of ‘Clickbait’.