Chuck Season 6 Renewal Status And Release Date Update

‘Chuck’ Season 6 revival hopes have been high since last year when Zachary Levi chimed in with his support for the show. Will there be a new season of the NBC dramedy for everyone to see? Here is the latest scoop.

‘Chuck’ helped launch the career of Matt Bomer and Zachary Levi. The two DC superheroes have since said they’d love to do a ‘Chuck’ Season 6 revival. Could there be a new season on the horizon?

The Legend of ‘Chuck’

‘Chuck’ was an action-comedy running on NBC for five seasons till 2012. Following the story of Zachary Levi, who played the titular character, the show faced off against prominent opponents and crime. Chuck opens an email from a long-lost friend and ends up downloading confidential government data into his brain.

Rated 90% on Rotten Tomatoes, the show saw Chuck take on cases and try to fight crime, often leading to hilarious results. The show helped launch the carters of Zachary Levi, Matt Bomer, and Brandon Routh. All three now play superheroes in the DC universe, with Levi playing the role of Shazam, Bomer settling in as a member of the Doom Patrol, and Routh playing the Atom.

Video Credits: ChuckTivi

The show pulled its creators into the stratosphere of fame. The duo of Josh Schwartz and Chris Fedak have kept ‘Chuck’ Season 6 revival hopes alive with their plans for the show.

What worked for the show was its way of bringing big-time action stars into the small screen. The NBC drama across the five seasons brought in Jean Claude Van Damme and Steven Seagal for cameos. The show was so successful that when it ended, the “Entertainment Weekly” reviewer, Sandra Gonzalez, admitted that they ended up crying at the finale.

A possible season 6?

Zachary Levi admitted last year that he was looking forward to a new ‘Chuck’ movie. Ever since the show ended in 2012, he has been planning for a possible return, keeping ‘Chuck’ Season 6 revival hopes alive.

He said that the show probably wouldn’t be returning to NBC. In fact, like former NBC show ‘Community’, he’s banking on a streaming service like Netflix picking up the show and helping him do the show. However, while he wants the show to be back, he dashed the fans’ ‘Chuck’ Season 6 revival hopes by saying that he only wants a movie.

Chuck Season 6

Matt Bomer has also chimed in with support. Though his character died early in the show, exiting only in season 2, the actor has wanted to do more of ‘Chuck’ for years. When asked by the “Comicbook” about a possible return, he said that he’d do it in a “heartbeat”.

The co-creators Schwartz and Fedak have been tight-lipped about ‘Chuck’ Season 6 details. They sat down last year with the cast to do a reunion episode of the show. They said that the episode’s reading felt very natural, and they were open to new offers about the revival of the show.

However, until some giant like NBC or Netflix picks it up, there’s not much hope. But, with stalwarts like Levi and Bomer chiming in with support, the ‘Chuck’ Season 6 revival hopes might be more prominent than ever.

Video Credits: MED MECH

So, here are some quick facts to get you started on the path to ‘Chuck’ Season 6 revival hopes.

Who is ready to be back for the reunion?

According to “Entertainment Weekly”, the entire cast showed positive reactions when asked about a possible revival. So, any possible upcoming shows will have the main cast back. There might be scheduling conflicts with Levi, Bomer, and others having become big stars but, that can be figured out.

Who will write it?

Co-creators Schwartz and Fedak are open to doing more episodes of the show. So, they would be returning along with the stars.

Can it be a success?

An old petition on “Change.org” asks for Netflix to revive ‘Chuck’ gained over 11000 signatures. The cult show also has a fan page on Facebook dedicated to bringing the show back. So, whenever ‘Chuck’ Season 6 details are revealed, we can expect the fans to jump on the chance to watch it again.

Will it be a movie?

All signs, including the fact that many of the mainstay stars of the show are now famous with busy schedules, point towards a movie. A current petition which has amassed over 25000 signatures has called for significant producers to chime in to make the film a reality.

What started as a spy comedy turned into a massive cult hit. For fans of the show, ‘Chuck’ Season 6 revival hopes have stayed strong for almost a decade. With the reunion stream, the movement is gaining steam again, and there might be a new movie out soon.