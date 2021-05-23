Chesapeake Shores Is Returning With Season 5 But With A Bad News

Based on a novel series of the same name by Sherryl Woods, Chesapeake Shores is a Canadian/American drama that airs on the Hallmark Channel. It first premiered in 2016 with a two-hour long episode and has gained popularity ever since. It became the most watched show on Hallmark with its first season and has found a wide female audience. The series has been loved by fans for its melodrama, romance and wonderful acting performances by cast members. It was renewed for a fifth instalment on February 28, 2020.

The series revolves around Abby O’Brien Winters (Meghan Ory), a career oriented divorced mother of two children who returns to her hometown Chesapeake Shores after receiving a frantic call from her sister. Realising that she must step in to save the Inn her sister is rebuilding, Abby is forced to face her first love, Trace Riley (Jesse Metcalf) and deal with her dysfunctional family.

The series also stars Barbara Niven, Emilie Ullerup, Laci J. Mailey, Brendan Penny, Diane Ladd, Treat Williams, and Andrew Francis in pivotal roles. Despite not finding critical acclaim, the series has established a loyal fanbase for itself. Its fourth season ended on September 29, 2019.

Some bad news for fans

The release date of the upcoming season 5 has after a lot of struggles been pushed forward to August this year. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the production of several shows has suffered. Chesapeake Shores is no exception to this problem. However, there is some really bad news for the fans of the show.

Deadline revealed on its website, Jesse Metcalfe, who plays Trace Riley, has decided to leave the show and will be making his final appearance in season 5 as Trace. A representative for Hallmark made a statement saying, “His character’s storyline will wrap up early in Season 5. Jesse is a valued member of the Crown Media family; we look forward to continuing to work with him on projects, including original movies on Hallmark Channel, as well as his Hallmark Movies & Mysteries movie series, Martha’s Vineyard Mysteries, the next instalment of which premieres on May 16. In addition, we are currently in development on another movie in the series.”

“I wanted to leave on top. I didn’t like the direction my storyline was going…” Revealing the reason behind his exit, Metcalf took to social media to say,

Fans have been heartbroken ever since this announcement was made and are now wondering how the show would go on without Jesse.

Season 5: Where will the show head in the upcoming season?

Actor Robert Buckley of One Tree Hill fame will be joining the main cast in the upcoming season. He will play the character of a successful entrepreneur named Evan McKenzie who comes to Chesapeake Shores for a new project. Even though the showrunners have not revealed a lot about the character, it would not be surprising if the makers decide to give Abbey a romantic partner in Evan.

Season 4 ended with Jess and David’s engagement, Bree signing with an agent and Abby and Trace’s reunion. The season was short but loaded with drama. The upcoming season will pick up where all these storylines left off and Abby will be facing new challenges with Evan’s entry. Since Metcalf is leaving the series, fans will obviously not get to see a happy ending for Abby and Trace. Trace’s storyline will end in the very beginning of season 5 although there is no news on the manner of his departure.

Regardless, the showrunners are working hard, and the series will return on August 15, 2021 with a lot more drama and a few new characters.

