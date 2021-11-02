What Are The Chances Young Sheldon Season 5 Will Introduce Sheldon’s Baby Leonard On The Show?

The cliffhanger ending of season 4 of ‘Young Sheldon’ hints at one of the most awaited plots that got disclosed by Sheldon Cooper in ‘The Big Bang Theory’. Let’s find out more about the latest season!

The fifth season of the hit CBS sitcom and ‘Big Bang Theory‘ spin-off is back with a new season. The sitcom series famously follows Sheldon Cooper’s (Iain Armitage) childhood days in a small town with his parents Mary and George, siblings Missy and Georgie, and Meemaw. The new season finally delves into what happened between Sheldon’s father George and Brenda Sparks.

The fourth season of ‘Young Sheldon’s’ first episode, “The Wild and Woolly World of Nonlinear Dynamics”, began with Missy (Raegan Revord) dealing with relationship problems with Marcus. However, while her family tried to help, the situation deteriorated. Missy had overcome her difficulty by the end of the series, thanks to Sheldon (Iain Armitage) not leaving her side. He offered her some emotional support. Both the kids were unaware, however, that their parents had become involved in a big fight. It resulted in George admitting that he is deeply unhappy with his wife. Before things got worse, he stormed off and went to the local bar. There he met his neighbour Brenda by chance. The scene ended with a hint at a potential affair that could get explored in the next season. Since then, fans of the sitcom have been waiting to see what is next for George.

The ‘Young Sheldon’ Season 5 preview on CBS had already revealed more about Brenda and George’s fortuitous meeting at the pub. They are seated in a booth, drinking away their problems. George Sr. describes what just happened in their home. Nothing will happen between George and Brenda, according to the preview and current episode of ‘Young Sheldon’ Season 5. George does not get a chance to respond after suggesting that they go somewhere else because he suffers chest pain. It causes him to get hurried to the hospital, where he gets diagnosed with angina. Based on his and Brenda’s guilty expressions when Mary arrives, it is safe to conclude that perhaps all of their flirtation was for nothing.

In episode 2, Sheldon’s meemaw meets Brenda at the local market. Following that, a suspicious Connie confronts George and inquires as to what is going on with Brenda. “I was just telling her about what happened with you guys the other night at the bar, and she kind of freaked out”, Connie explains. At that time, George Sr acts similarly strange and rushes her out the door. After Connie has left, George calls Brenda and tells her that they need to get their stories right about what happened at the bar.

Meanwhile, Connie goes down to Nate’s Roadhouse to inquire about George and Brenda with bartender Nick. She asks Nick whether her son-in-law was in here doing something idiotic before going to the hospital. Nick assured Connie that he was hanging out and nothing else. But as soon as she left, Nick called George and informed him that his mother-in-law inquired about him. George confronts Connie about her suspicions. George tells Connie that if she wants to accuse him of something, she must do so in front of him. She then questions what it meant when he had a fight with his wife and ended up in a pub with Brenda Sparks, and now they are both acting strangely about it.

George realises that Connie is only trying to protect Mary. However, he makes it clear that he does not enjoy her snooping around behind his back. Connie apologises and admits she was mistaken. She tells George that everything is fine. But she says the opposite beneath her breath as she walks away.

Following that, George and Brenda meet in Billy’s chicken coop to discuss privately. George informs her that Connie was questioning him but managed to handle it. They ultimately end up having another lengthy talk, much as they did on their night out. This time, however, they are interrupted by Billy. George and Brenda get tense. George immediately hides.

‘Young Sheldon’ is slated to tackle George’s infidelity narrative, which got initially revealed in ‘The Big Bang Theory’. For the previous four years, the show has dodged the topic. Tell us if you are excited to see the plot unfold in the upcoming episodes in the comment section!