CBS Has New Plans For Clarice Season 2 After Ditching Hannibal Lecter

Will ‘Clarice’ take the name of Hannibal Lecter in season 2?

Season 1 of ‘Clarice’ will continue to screen till its finale on April 8, 2021. Writers argue that they don’t need Hannibal on the CBC show ‘Clarice’, while the audience feels that Hannibal has saved his face by not appearing on a cop drama like ‘Clarice’. Find out if ‘Clarice’ is renewed for season 2 and if Hannibal will make an appearance in season 2.

‘Clarice’ hit the CBS network on Feb 11, 2021. The series stars Rebecca Breeds, Lucca de Oliveira, Michael Cudlitz, Kal Penn, Nick Sandow, Devyn Tyler, and Marnee Carpenter. The plot is based on the untold story of FBI Agent Clarice Starling (Breeds) as she returns to service in 1993, after hunting down the serial killer Buffalo Bill (Simon Northwood).

Video Credits: Trailer

Clarice, after the incident, forms a lot of enemies. However, her challenging childhood and her complex psychological make-up empower her to work her way out in a man’s world.

The series received an average 0.44 rating in the 18-49 demographic category. Around 3.64 million viewers watched the first season of ‘Clarice’ live.

In fact, the show may finally inspire the franchise to look for the revival of ‘Hannibal’.

Though CBS hasn’t officially announced the renewal of ‘Clarice’ Season 2, considering the history of CBS’s love for cop dramas, the gossips about the show’s renewal doesn’t seem too far-fetched. Earlier, in January 2020, Alex Kurtzman and Jenny Lumet were teamed up to develop a series based on Clarice Starling for CBS that was to be a sequel to the film ‘The Silence of the Lambs’ set in 1993. Maja Vrvilo was appointed to direct the show.

Season 1 of ‘Clarice’ reached the pre-production stage by the 27th of July and in December 2020, it was announced that the series will release on February 11, 2021, alongside a trailer release.

Hannibal controversy on ‘Clarice’

‘Clarice’ also faced complicated rights issues of franchise characters between Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer and Dino de Laurentiis Company. Unfortunately, the series couldn’t feature or make any reference to Hannibal Lecter.

Kurtzman wasn’t worried due to the verdict and explained that they are not interested in writing any more about Hannibal.

Video Credits: Entertainment Tonight

“I’m still trying to understand how the rights are divided. But it’s been quite liberating because we have no interest in writing about Hannibal—not because we didn’t love the films and the show, but because it was done so well by so many people that it didn’t feel fresh for us.”

On the other hand, the audience also feels Hannibal is spared from a horrible depiction on a TV series like ‘Clarice’. Hannibal has a reputation that would be at stake if the character had appeared or was referenced in ‘Clarice’.

As of now, ‘Clarice’ hasn’t been renewed or cancelled for season 2. It was rumoured that the second season of the series has been cancelled. After confirming from the TV sources, it turned out the news was pure gossip without any facts. Though the series wouldn’t be a very big hit for CBC, it’s highly likely that ‘Clarice’ Season 2 will see the light of the day.

Video Credits: Film Tremble

Since ‘Clarice’ isn’t officially renewed for the second season, it is too early to make guesses on the release date. Stay tuned to Dkoding.in to get the latest updates on season 2 of the series. Let us know in the comments box below if you feel Hannibal Lecter should be referenced in season 2 of ‘Clarice’. Share your views and fan theories about season 2 in the comments box below.