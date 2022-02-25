Latest Official Update On The Cast And Release Date Of Top Chef Season 19

Hit culinary show ‘Top Chef’ is returning for its 19th season. Hosted by Padma Lakshmi, this season’s premise is set in Houston, Texas, the most ethnically diverse place in all of the US.

Bravo’s ‘Top Chef’ is returning for its 19th season and the fans are super excited. Hosted by Padma Lakshmi, the show premiered in 2006 on Bravo and became an immediate success. Its competition reality show features chefs competing with each other over their culinary skills. A judging panel of top chefs will judge the contestants and based on their merits, the participants move ahead in the show with the competition and one of them eventually turns out to be the winner. The hugely successful show will move to Houston for its 19th season and will premiere on Bravo, on March 3, 2022.

In the trailer for the series, host Padma Lakshmi seems excited about the new season. The show was hosted by Katie Lee for its first season. From the second season onward, Lakshmi has remained the solo host of the show. Her long-term attachment with the project also goes on to show that the fans have accepted her with an open heart. In the trailer, Lakshmi notes that Houston is one of the most diverse cities in the world and announced that those “cheftestants” are ready to mess with the city. Padma further adds in the trailer that it is going to be a beautiful season.

Like previous seasons, this time as well, 15 chefs from all over the country will fight it out for the position as the top chef. Season 19 will concentrate on the beautiful diversity of the city of Houston when it comes to food. The chefs will use their skills and creativity to work on some regional dishes. Houston has the biggest population of Nigerians in the country. Hence, it seems like Nigerian cuisines will be the most emphasized during this season.

The contestants will also participate in an elimination challenge and will be seen feeding people at a local market. Additionally, some iconic Houston dishes such as BBQ, biscuits, queso and fatija will also receive a great deal of attention. All in all, the amazing culinary and cultural diversity of Houston will make the show all the more colourful this time around.

Apart from a guest panel, the show will also receive finalists from previous seasons along with some world-renowned chefs as well. Other than being titled the highly coveted ‘Top Chef’ honour, the winner will also take $250,000 with himself/herself. In addition, the contestants will also have ample chances to win in-show prizes from the sponsor companies such as Chipotle and MasterCard.

Q. Is ‘Top Chef’ coming back in 2022?

A. Yes. The Emmy Award-winning show will release in 2022 for its 19th season.

Q. What’s the difference between ‘Top Chef’ and ‘MasterChef’?

A. The show ‘MasterChef’ focuses on home cooking while the contestants on ‘Top Chef’ are professional cooks.

Q. How are ‘Top Chef’ participants chosen?

A. The participants on the show are chosen via auditions, video interviews, skype calls etc. There is also a psychological evaluation of the participants.

All in all, the stage is set, and fans of the iconic show are in for a great treat. The show 'Top Chef' Season 19 premiers on March 3, 2022, on Bravo. Tell us in the comments which is your favourite season from the show?