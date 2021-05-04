Canadian Drama Heartland: Where To Watch All 14 Seasons?

This heartfelt drama about life on the ranch is the perfect family show. Here’s where you can stream it.

It is the season of family shows, and ‘Heartland’ might just be the perfect underrated show you’re looking for. Thanks to streaming platforms and the rise of the internet, we can now watch good shows that can cross borders — including new episodes of ‘Heartland’ itself. A Canadian show originally, ‘Heartland’ draws on universal themes of family values, bonding, and family legacies. This is also what makes it particularly appealing to audiences everywhere.

Premiering in Canada on CBC in 2007, the show has had a successful run for 13 seasons. Here’s where you can watch ‘Heartland’ online.

The show is based on a series of books of the same name by Lauren Brooke. Set in a ranch called Heartland, the show focuses on Amy Fleming (played by Amber Marshall), Lou, her older sister (Michelle Morgan), and their grandfather Jack (Shaun Johnston) as they deal with the highs and lows of a life lived on the ranch. This ranch has been in their family for generations and is unlike other ranches. It has a special purpose in that it takes care of troubled, damaged, or neglected horses and finds them new homes.

Where to watch ‘Heartland’

The central figure in this family saga is Amy, who has inherited her late mother’s strange power of intuitively understanding the needs of horses and has natural, instinctive horsemanship. The show also deals with family dynamics and the trials and tribulations that come with love.

In Canada, the show can be watched on the network CBC, and in the US on UPtv and The CW. But sadly, Indian English entertainment channels haven’t picked on the show’s potential for our audience. So, watching it online is our only resort.

The show is however available on Netflix. And the good news is, all of its 13 seasons are already there for you to watch, all of ‘Heartland’s’ full episode.

Is there a new season?

This has been officially confirmed by CBC itself. Yes, ‘Heartland’ is going to have yet another season. Season 14 is going to be out soon. Season 14 comes with some major twists and turns, some challenging times ahead for Amy (who is now married and a mother to a young girl, named after her mother), and a whole lot of heartfelt, feel-good drama.

So, catch up on all 13 seasons of this underrated show, and keep your eyes peeled for more!