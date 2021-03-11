Call My Agent Season 5 Might See The Light Of The Day

During the pandemic, celebrities seemed irritatingly out of touch. Stars from Ellen DeGeneres to Madonna faced backlash for conveying their frustrations from the comfort of their luxury mansions. But their quirks often provide a dose of comic relief, at least in the French collection ‘Call my Agent!’ accessible widely on Netflix.

‘Call my Agent!‘ or ‘Dix Pour Cent‘ in French, debuted in France in 2015, created by former talent agent Dominique Besnehard and led by scriptwriter Fanny Herrero. The show cast some of France’s biggest stars in the film industry such as Cécile de France, Isabelle Huppert, Nathalie Baye, Line Renaud, Audrey Fleurot, Jean Dujardin, Isabelle Adjani, and many more. A new, long-awaited ‘Call my Agent!’ Season 4 was released on October 21, 2020, in France and Netflix has renewed the show for a 4th season, which dropped this Thursday on Netflix US, with a new duo of showrunners and the introduction of an almost preposterously nefarious new character.

‘Call my Agent!’, a French-language show, originally aired on France 2. It is a story based in Paris, France, where a group of film-star agents are going through their lives and jobs, and they are forced to figure out how to continue the work of the agency in the light of the death of its fearless leader. The hour-long drama is like a soap opera with realistic problems and concerns. It was written by Jandycobbs. Camille Cottin stars in the title role along with Liliane Rov Re, Thibault De Montalembert, Gr Gory Montel, St Fi Celma, Fanny Sidney, Nicolas Maury, and Laure Calamy in the supporting roles. The series has a run time of 52 minutes for each episode. The show currently has a total of 18 episodes over the course of three seasons. Distribution rights for these three seasons of the show have now been acquired by Netflix.

Likewise, you can stream season 4 of ‘Call my Agent!’ on Netflix. The season has a 6 episode run.

‘Call my Agent!’ may end with season 4

The fourth season of the French drama ‘Call my Agent!’ will be it’s last, according to the producers of the show. Aurélien Larger and Harold Valentin of Mother Production, based in Paris, have confirmed to “Variety” that the comedy – produced by the French public broadcaster France Télévisions and locally known as “Dix pour cent” – is due to end with the current season, which is being streamed.

“With these characters, we feel we’ve said what needs to be said”, says Valentin.

“Instead of doing something like The Good Wife where we split up the team and create an antagonist or an enemy, we’re happy with what we’re doing. It’s a good time to close the show”, he added

However, France Télévisions hasn’t responded to the comment regarding the ending of ‘Call my Agent!’ by Press Time. Depending upon fan sentiment, it is quite probable that the show may return and get to see the light of the day. These decisions are never set in stone, as is evident from the history of television show reboots and renewals, and hence fans have not lost all hope.

Get ready to experience the perfect blend of comedy and drama with another season of 'Call my Agent!'