Call My Agent Is Far Better Than The Office And We Can Prove It

The French hit series, ‘Call My Agent!’, on Netflix, released its fourth and final season. Let’s find out more about it.

‘Call My Agent!’ or ‘Dix Pour Cent’ is about a group of junior and senior agents that work at the Parisian talent agency called ASK. The series focuses on overburdened ASK agents that experience hilarious drama in their lives. In its first episode, ASK’s founder dies, leaving behind debt and bickering associates. Every episode of ‘Call My Agent!’ is named after one of the actors managed by ASK’s four partners.

Created by Dominique Besnehard and Michel Feller, the show became a massive success in France when it premiered on channel France 2 in October 2015. ‘Call My Agent!’ has been streamed by approximately 4 million views in France alone. After being a raging hit in France, ‘Call My Agent!’ was later picked by Netflix. The show is currently being remade in China, Spain, Italy, Turkey, and the United States of America.

‘Call My Agent!’ or ‘Dix Pour Cent’ recently released its fourth and final season on 21st January on Netflix. The show offers a perfect blend of drama and comedy. The series followed up on the same formula of its last three seasons. The future of ASK was in jeopardy, and they desperately needed their high-profile celebrities to survive. While the on-screen celebrities were brilliant, it was the regular characters that caught our interest.

Camille Cottin as Andréa was busy juggling the role of partner in the agency while caring for her baby daughter and fixing her relationship with her girlfriend, Colette. Camille Cottin lies, deceives, manipulates, cheats and does everything to make sure that her client stays on top at all times.

Mathias (Thibault de Montalembert) chose to leave ASK to become a movie producer. He also took on his former secretary and now partner, Noémie (Laure Calamy), with him. They, together, found themselves competing for both writers and stars with their former colleagues. The other partners in the firm, Gabriel (Grégory Montel) continued their on-off relationship with Sofia (Stéfi Celma), who took on Camille as both her agent and roommate. Hervé (Nicolas Maury), also found himself acting in a film directed by Valérie Donzelli. The hiring of a new agent, Élise (Anne Marvin), who previously worked for ASK’s rival Starmedia, also added a great touch of drama to the final season. The series also, for the first time, featured an international star cameo, Sigourney Weaver.

The series also featured many actors and filmmakers such as Isabelle Huppert, Juliette Binoche, Jean Dujardin, Isabelle Adjani, Monica Bellucci, Gilles Lelouche, Christophe Lambert, and Claude Lelouch.

In an interview with “Condé Nast Traveler”, Camille Cottin talked about how ‘Call My Agent!’ Has been receiving great reviews from the audience around the world.

It is difficult to have popular and critical success at the same time, but that is what happened in France, and it is funny to see all this interest starting again now. I just read an article in the New York Times saying that what makes the show interesting is [the way] it talks about the industry. Previously, the industry was always shown as cynical, and this is a tender show.

“The producers [told me] they were quite surprised that it had an international echo, though, because it only talks about French actors”

Said Cottin.

‘Call My Agent!’ v/s ‘The Office’

While ‘Call My Agent!’ revolved the agents punching in long humorous hours at their office, it is surely nothing like the popular sitcom, ‘The Office‘ The French series quickly became a huge success due to its storyline that takes the audience into the behind-the-scenes world of the French film industry. It also reveals the intricate details that take place during the making of a film. In the series, you will get to witness the tantrums of actors and how messy an agent’s life can get.

Viewers are also often left star-struck after watching their famous French and international actors such as Monica Bellucci, Jean Dujardin, Juliette Binoche, and Isabelle Huppert. Not just celebrities, the French series also features some characters that often find themselves in the middle of tricky situations.

Have you seen the show? What do you think about it? Let us know in the comments section below.