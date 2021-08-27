Burn Notice Season 8: Release Date, Cast, And Plot

Is ‘Burn Notice’ coming back again with another season?

After airing season 7 in 2013, it has been more than 8 years and fans have been wondering if they will get to see more of this spy-drama series. Be it the intriguing storyline or the performance of the cast, ‘Burn Notice’ became one of the most popular thriller drama series out there. Well, if you want to know whether you will see more of ‘Burn Notice’, then keep scrolling to find out.

WHAT IS THE PLOTLINE OF ‘BURN NOTICE’?

Burn Notice is an American television series developed by Matt Nix that aired on the USA Network from June 28, 2007, to September 12, 2013, for a total of seven seasons. Jeffrey Donovan, Gabrielle Anwar, Bruce Campbell, Sharon Gless, and, starting in season four, Coby Bell appeared in the sitcom.

Will There be a Burn Notice Season 8 or not?

The series’ title references to intelligence services’ burn notes, which are used to discredit or announce the removal of operatives or sources who are deemed unreliable. When spies are burned, their ties to espionage organisations are severed, and they lose access to money and power.

IS ‘BURN NOTICE’ RENEWED FOR SEASON 8?

Unfortunately, the creators of the show have announced that ‘Burn Notice’ will not be returning for season 8. Chris McCumber, USA Network co-president stated, “Burn Notice has had an incredible run over the last six years, and we could not be more proud of the extraordinary talent both in front of and behind the cameras who have collectively made this show into one of the most popular and lauded shows on TV today.”

SHOW’S CREATOR MATT NIX ON THE SEASON FINALE

In a conversation with “entertainment weekly”, shows creator Matt Nix opened up about filming of season 7. When asked about the dark essence of the last season and if the idea was to take Michael to the brink, Matt said, “There’s an element of that, but really what drove this season for me was just this idea that if there’s one question we have answered something like 110 times on Burn Notice, It’s can Michael Westen defeat a bad guy by being clever and badass? And we kind of did that, right? The answer is yes, Michael Westen can defeat bad guys by being badass and clever. So this season was about presenting Michael with something new.”

He further added, “It’s not just a big bad season. In fact, the person he’s nominally going up against this season is somebody who turns out to basically share his perspective on the world. James is the guy who pretty much does the same kinds of things that Michael Westen does or wants to do for pretty much the same reasons, so at the end of the day, Michael’s not really fighting James this season, Michael’s fighting himself, and I think there was no desire on my part to be dark for the sake of being dark, but by giving Michael an antagonist that wasn’t just another bad guy, and by making the conflict really about things that were inside of Michael — I think that naturally leads to some darker places and more interesting places to me and to the actors.”

FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS ABOUT ‘BURN NOTICE’

Is ‘Burn Notice’ coming back with season 8?

No, ‘Burn Notice’ has been cancelled and will not return for season 8

Where can I watch ‘Burn Notice’?

You can watch all seven season of the show on Hulu

