Bull Season 6: Charging Forward Or Dead

Will the courtroom drama survive the coronavirus-infused axing of many TV shows? Could we rely on Jason Bull’s mastery to ride us to season 6? Will there be a ‘Bull’ Season 6 revival in the near future?

CBS’s legal drama ‘Bull’ has attracted fans due to its interesting focal point of courtroom trails. Focusing on Dr Jason Bull, a highly intelligent and accomplished psychologist and trial science expert with three PhDs, who leads a jury consulting firm. the show follows him and his team at Trial Analysis Corporation as they try to figure out the workings of the courtroom. The show stars the likes of Michael Weatherly, Freddy Rodriguez, and Yara Martinez and premiered on CBS in 2016.

At five current seasons, now the questions arise as to what the future holds for the show. If there is to be a bright one, when will the ‘Bull’ Season 6 release date be announced? Here’s our latest update on this intriguing drama series.

‘Bull’ has been one of those shows that are put in limbo in terms of its renewal. This has only worsened due to the ongoing pandemic. First, it was about the show’s fifth season, whose renewal announcement had fans waiting for some time. And there’s a good reason for it.

Bull show in limbo

Steven Spielberg’s production company Amblin pulled support from the show after Weatherly was charged with allegations of sexual harassment. The actor subsequently agreed to his charges and apologised, but it did affect the show moving forward soon.

Other than that, the ratings may have also been put to blame, which after the show’s fourth season, were slightly down.

The show continued to have low ratings, averaging 5.02 million viewers in its fifth season.

But as it turns out, this didn’t affect the ‘Bull’ Season 6 revival.

According to a recent report by TVLine, CBS decided to renew 23 of its shows for the 2020-2021 television season. As luck would have it, ‘Bull’ just happens to be one of them!

‘Bull’ is one of the once in-limbo shows alongside the likes of S.W.A.T. and MacGyver that was given the thumbs-up.

To better the ratings, CBS may have to move ‘Bull’ around and change its showtime. But at least season 6 is in the works. The rest can be handled.

What do you think of ‘Bull’ Season 6’s renewal? Let us know in the comments below.