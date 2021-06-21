Brockmire Season 5: Release Date, Cast, And More

Is Hank Azaria willing to do season 5 of ‘Brockmire’? Has IFC renewed or cancelled the critically acclaimed series? Here is everything you need to know about season 5 of ‘Brockmire’!

‘Brockmire’ is a popular comedy series that has been created by Joel Church-Cooper and directed by Tim Kirkby and Maurice Marable. ‘Brockmire’ stars Hank Azaria as a recovering alcoholic, Jim Brockmire, a famous baseball announcer. Jim undergoes a major meltdown in front of the audience when he finds out that his wife is a serial cheater. Almost a decade later, Jim decides to recover from the incident. He tries to take charge of both his personal and professional life. ‘Brockmire’ has been praised for its humorous packed performances and storyline. Now that it has been a while since the release of ‘Brockmire’ Season 4, we cannot help but wonder about season 5.

In March 2019, cable network IFC had confirmed that ‘Brockmire’ would not return for season 5. The fourth season of ‘Brockmire’ is the last because the story has come to an end. Since the beginning, ‘Brockmire’ was developed as a four-season story.

In an interview with TV Line, executive producer and showrunner of the dark comedy series, Joel Church-Cooper was asked about the decision. He explained that four seasons and thirty-two episodes of this show felt like the right amount. Though as proud as he is of the ambition of this show. The fact that they constantly burn the boats behind them every season and start over, means that ‘Brockmire’ was not built for the long run. He mentioned that they do only A-stories, and ‘Brockmire’ is not really an ensemble. All of those creative decisions just mean that you are burning through the story, and you do not have the option to do a hundred episodes.

Cooper was further asked if IFC had wanted a fifth season, would they have considered it. The co-showrunner felt that the decision would have been hard on his co-executive producer Hank Azaria. He explained that ‘Brockmire’ is a low-budget show, and they block shoots. That meant that there would have been four or five scenes in a day. Azaria would have to memorize everything and be off book on eight episodes before they would get to set. That meant a lot of memorization and work. Cooper also shared that Azaria’s back always gave out from stress. Even though he is in fantastic shape. It would have been physically taxing, and he would have been the first to admit it.

The star of the show, Azaria, told Deadline:

“I really loved this season in several very right and a few very wrong ways. I hope you will too.”

The fourth and final season of ‘Brockmire’ was all about the year 2030. The world is facing water shortage, land disputes, and isn’t too keen on baseball anymore. Jim’s daughter Floribeth (Reina Hardesty) gets accepted into NYU. She decides to move to New York because she needs space from her father. So Jim decides to do the smart thing and move with his daughter to New York. He also gets the job of Commissioner of Baseball. It takes us back and forth between the present day and years into the future. After finding the truth about the owners of the MLB teams, Jim feels he must leave the job. It will also not help in impacting the change that might bring back the love for the sport. The comedy series uses baseball to relate to the unpredictable world.

While Hank Azaria may not reprise his role for ‘Brockmire’, he is definitely doing it for a new podcast series. ‘The Jim Brockmire Podcast’ features celebrity guests like Steve Cohen, Colin Cowherd, Rich Eisen, Charles Barkley, Joe Buck, Don Cheadle, Jemele Hill, Dan Patrick, Ben Stiller and Joy Taylor. All the guests are interviewed in true Brockmire’s style.

Tell us if you would have liked to see ‘Brockmire’ return for season 5 or not in the comment section!