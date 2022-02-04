‘Britannia’ Season 4: Release Date, Plot, Cast And More

After the pandemic caused a fantasy TV drought due to delays in both ‘The Witcher’ and ‘House of the Dragon’, ‘Britannia’ Season 3 came to the rescue in August 2021. With the entire season now available to binge-watch, it wasn’t long before fans were clamouring for season 4, especially following an unexpected cliffhanger.

‘Britannia’, a high-budget and ambitious period drama set in 43 AD is produced by Sky Atlantic. The Jez and Tom Butterworth-created historical fantasy series portrays the fascinating narrative of a world governed by powerful ladies and druids. It tells the story of the Roman conquest of Britain. ‘Britannia’, which featured wild wizardry and racy sword fights, began by following Celtic adversaries Kerra and Antedia as they banded together to preserve their homeland from Roman conqueror Aulus Plautius. The plot has changed over the course of the show’s two seasons, but the primary premise has remained consistent. According to sources, ‘Britannia’ is also preparing for the fourth season. Here’s everything we know about it thus far.

Is ‘Britannia’ renewed for season 4?

Season 4 of ‘Britannia’ has yet to be formally renewed by Sky. That’s not surprising, given that the series isn’t set to end until October 12th on Sky Atlantic, so hopefully we’ll discover more then. ‘Britannia’ actor Mackenzie Crook fueled season 4 hopes in an interview with the RadioTimes prior to the renewal of season 3 when he said:

“Well, the Romans stayed [in Britain] for 400 hundred years so you’ve got a lot of material there and we’re only a couple of years into the invasion, so who knows?”

Is ‘Britannia’ renewed for season 4

“I think the druids were wiped out in a big battle in maybe AD 60, around 20 years after the invasion, so if I can keep hold of the [Druid] leadership I’ve got a couple of series left in me.”

Furthermore, the finale of ‘Britannia’ Season 3 ends on a jaw-dropping cliffhanger, implying that there may be more to come.

‘Britannia’ Season 4: Cast

Of course, David Morrissey is a safe bet to return as one of the show’s big stars, with his iconic character Aulus set for a big season now that he has returned to Rome. Rising star Eleanor Worthington-Cox is also expected to return as Cait, the Chosen One, who has unexpectedly relocated to Rome with Aulus. Mackenzie Crook will return as druid Veran and in a behind-the-scenes capacity after writing and directing two episodes in season 3.

Annabel Scholey (‘Being Human’) is expected to return as Amena, Nikolaj Lie Kaas (‘Angels & Demons’) as Divis, Julian Rhind-Tutt (‘The Witcher’) as Phelan, and Zo Wanamaker (‘My Family’) as Queen Antedia.

‘Britannia’ Season 4: Plot

Season 3 of ‘Britannia’ ended on a cliffhanger, with Cait in Rome after being betrayed by her mentor – and now presumably Aulus’ wife. With so many revelations in the final few scenes, the show will have a lot of explaining to do next season, potentially in the biggest shake-up since the show’s inception.

It appears that ‘Britannia’ will not be featured much next season, with much of the action taking place in Rome – a historically accurate move, as Aulus did indeed return home after only a few years of ruling Britain.

We won’t know any concrete plot details for season 4 until production begins, but rumours suggest Cait will bring down Rome by introducing Christianity, as well as finally discover the Spear and free Lokka from her body.

FAQS : ‘Britannia’ Season 4

Where can I watch Season 3 of ‘Britannia’?

‘Britannia’ Season 3 is currently available to stream on Epix, DIRECTV, Spectrum On-Demand, EPIX Amazon Channel, Epix Roku Premium Channel, and The Roku Channel for free with advertisements.

How many episodes are there in Season 3 of ‘Britannia’?

There are eight episodes in ‘Britannia’ Season 3 and is currently airing weekly on Sky Atlantic.

Is there a ‘Britannia’ Season 4 trailer?

No. There won’t be a trailer for a long, but one is expected in the run-up to the fourth season’s debut.

