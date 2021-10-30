Brigerton Season 2: Is Rege Jean Page Resigning Due To Money Issues?

Was Rege-Jean Page offered a huge paycheck to avoid his exit from the cast of ‘Bridgerton’? Let’s find out what producer Shonda Rhimes has to say about it!

‘Bridgerton’ quickly became a popular period drama series after it debuted on Netflix. The Shonda Rhimes-produced period drama was Netflix‘s most-watched series, with about 82 million viewers. On the show, Regé-Jean Page portrayed Simon Bassett, Duke of Hastings. He quickly became popular with the audience. However, it got announced that the actor would not return for the second season. According to reports, he even turned down a large sum of money offered to him in exchange for his return.

Did you know Rege Jean Page before Bridgerton, the actor who worked in Mortal Engines, Waterloo Road and the Roots miniseries?

Netflix renewed ‘Bridgerton’ for a second season at the beginning of 2021. The new season will focus on Lord Anthony Bridgerton (Jonathan Bailey), who tries to find a wife. ‘Bridgerton’ creators revealed a huge narrative twist ahead of the start of the filming of season 2 through Lady Whistledown’s newsletter. Fans of the Netflix hit ‘Bridgerton’ were disappointed to learn that Regé-Jean Page will not be back as Simon Basset, the Duke of Hastings.

Following the revelation, Page told Variety that the show was a one-season storyline. He revealed that after ‘For the People’, Shondaland producers approached him regarding the character of Simon. “It will have a beginning, middle, and end — give us a year“, they said.

Page got originally signed on for a one-year contract to play Simon Basset. He stated that he liked it since it felt like a limited series. “I get to come in, I get to contribute my bit, and then the ‘Bridgerton’ family rolls on”, Page explained. The ‘Bridgerton’ actor went on to say that one of his favourite aspects of the show is that it is practically an anthology. Each book, and later season, is devoted to a particular sibling’s love story.

Page told Variety that he was looking forward to seeing the show go on without him. He expressed his delight at the prospect of ‘Bridgerton’ continuing to steam train out and conquer the world. But there is also a benefit in completing these arcs and landing on your feet.

REGE-JEAN PAGE QUITTING ‘BRIDGERTON’ DESPITE A HUGE PAYCHECK ?

The Hollywood Reporter revealed a long ago that Page got offered a chance to return as a guest star in three to five episodes of Season 2 of ‘Bridgerton’. In early 2021, the production of ‘Bridgerton’ approached Page’s CAA agents with an offer to return and a planned plot for his character. The suggested plot did not make him the focus of season 2. But he would still play a significant part. Page was also offered $50,000 for each episode but turned it down for various other reasons. One of them was a realisation that Simon would not be an essential character in season 2.

According to sources, Regé-Jean Page is concentrating on his budding film career thanks to the success of ‘Bridgerton’. The actor has already committed to a couple of popular movies. He will soon be part of ‘The Gray Man’, in which he will co-star with Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans, Ana de Armas, and others. It got directed by Anthony and Joe Russo, who also directed ‘Avengers: Endgame‘. The actor will also appear in the ‘Dungeons & Dragons’ film alongside Chris Pine, Michelle Rodriguez and Justice Smith. There are also suggestions that he could appear in Marvel‘s ‘Black Panther II‘, although there is no confirmation.

SHONDA RHIMES TALKS ABOUT PAGE’S EXIT

In an interview with Vanity Fair, Shonda Rhimes joked about the fast outrage to Page’s exit, saying, “We didn’t even kill him!” In all seriousness, she added that the outpouring of support was due to Page’s performance on the show. She described Regé-Jean as a powerful, fantastic performer, which suggested they did their job well. Every season, their duty is to select the appropriate people and put together a fantastic, world-changing romance.

Did you know Rege Jean Page worked with Shonda Rhimes in 2018's For the People on ABC?

In keeping with Page’s reason for leaving, Rhimes noted that he would not have much to do in the upcoming season. She was not expecting such a response, given that each novel in the ‘Bridgerton’ series is a different romance. Rhimes wondered what Regé-Jean would do because they handed them their happily ever after! And now they are on to the next couple.

