TV & WEB

Brigerton Season 2: Is Rege Jean Page Resigning Due To Money Issues?

Is Rege Jean Page resigning from ‘Bridgerton’ Season 2
DKODING Studio
Geetika Kanwara

I started my career as an Analyst with McKinsey but, my inclination towards the field of marketing-led me into grabbing a masters in Marketing. Life took a big circle and got me back to writing like my early childhood days. I worked as a Digital Marketing Intern with Scraplabs and as a Content Writing Associate with a travel company known as Liamtra. If not writing, you'll find me binge-watching a Netflix show, reading a book, listening to music or watching cute dog videos.

Previous Article
Parks And Recreation Writer Found A Lost Copy Of Episode That Never Got Filmed
No Newer Articles