Bridgerton Makers Dislike Squid Game

We all expected it, but now it’s official: ‘Squid Game’ is Netflix’s most successful series debut ever.

Who hasn’t heard of the ‘Squid Game’? In just a few days, the Korean survival thriller has gone global. The show follows a group of indebted grownups in South Korea who are duped into playing children’s games. They are, however, unaware that these games will prove fatal. Despite the risks, individuals find it difficult to give up because they believe it is their only chance to obtain the money they require. Do you know that while the rest of the world is buzzing about this South Korean drama, it’s also smashing records?

Highlights —

‘Squid Game’ knocks ‘Bridgerton’ off Netflix top spot

So, what makes the show a great success?

Is ‘Squid Game’ renewed for a season 2?

‘Squid Game’ knocks ‘Bridgerton’ off Netflix top spot

‘Squid Game’ has been named Netflix’s most successful series debut, outperforming ‘Bridgerton’ in its first 28 days on the site.

‘Squid Game’, which premiered on September 17, has been seen by 111 million people. ‘Bridgerton’ previously held the record for the most successful series debut, with 82 million viewers tuning in. ‘Squid Game’ was also the first game on the platform to reach 100 million views in just 28 days.

Squid Game has officially reached 111 million fans — making it our biggest series launch ever! pic.twitter.com/SW3FJ42Qsn — Netflix (@netflix) October 12, 2021

‘Squid Game’ debuted on September 17 and rapidly rose to eighth place on Netflix’s Top 10 in the United States list. It became the first Korean drama to reach number one on September 21. The programme and its performers have also had a lot of success on social media, with actor and model Jung Ho-Yeon becoming the most followed Korean actress on Instagram with 19.8 million followers. ‘Squid Game’, according to Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos, will be the platform’s biggest show ever.

Related: Why Simu Liu Hated Watching Squid Game

So, what makes the show a great success?

The huge success of ‘Squid Game’ has not gone unnoticed. Fans who are fluent in both Korean and English have noted that the subtitles for ‘Squid Game’ are frequently misleading or wrong. Thousands of phone calls to a Korean guy who owns the phone number in real life have resulted from the show’s usage of a real phone number.

what makes the Squid Game a great success?

Hwang Dong-hyuk, the creator of ‘Squid Game’, recently spoke about what makes it so popular. He highlighted the usage of children’s activities, which evoke nostalgia in the audience while being simple to grasp and follow in the context of the play. He praised the show’s “entertaining” and “fun” elements, as well as the show’s themes of class injustice. “These days we are living in a deeply unfair and economically challenging world… Currently, I would say that more than 90 percent of people across the world will be able to somehow connect and empathize with the plight of the characters that are portrayed in the series.”

Is ‘Squid Game’ renewed for a season 2?

Video Credits: The Trends

‘Squid Game’ has not yet been renewed for season 2, but given the show’s huge success in season 1, fans are hoping to see more of it. “I don’t have well-developed plans for Squid Game 2”, Dong-hyuk said in September. “It is quite tiring just thinking about it. But if I were to do it, I would certainly not do it alone. I’d consider using a writers’ room and would want multiple experienced directors.”