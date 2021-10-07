Roy Kent has become one of the most beloved characters in ‘Ted Lasso’, all thanks to Brett Goldstein who ensured that he makes himself irresistible for the role.

As the saying goes in ‘Ted Lasso’, Emmy-winner Brett Goldstein as Roy Kent is “here, there, and every-f****ng-where”. The actor-writer is so good at his job of portraying the fictional football legend Roy Kent that people began speculating if he is a CGI character.

HIGHLIGHTS —

Brett Goldstein’s stealthy heist to play Roy Kent

Brett Goldstein, an aggressive sweetheart in ‘Ted Lasso’

While those hilarious rumours have been put to rest, the English actor has revealed something extremely amusing about how he got the role. Brett Goldstein was able to play Roy Kent in ‘Ted Lasso’ without even being asked to audition. Here’s how!

Brett Goldstein forced his way into playing Roy Kent in ‘Ted Lasso’ without being asked to audition

SNEAKY GOLDSTEIN

Many followers of Apple TV+’s ‘Ted Lasso’ are unaware that before being hired as Roy Kent on the show, Brett Goldstein was a writer on the show. In Season 1 of ‘Ted Lasso’, he wrote Episode 5 titled ‘Tan Lines’, in which his football club Richmond was able to break a tie and emerge victorious by benching Jamie Tartt.

Goldstein has also written some of the most successful episodes for Season 2 of ‘Ted Lasso’. These include episode 6 ‘The Signal’ and episode 9 ‘Beard After Hours’.

While working on the development of ‘Ted Lasso’ Season 1, Brett Goldstein started falling in love with the role of Roy Kent. You might wonder if Roy and Brett are alike in any way and the answer, as per Goldstein, would be yes. The actor was able to relate to Roy’s “sadness” because the foul-mouthed football legend reached an age where he had to quit the game.

Brett Goldstein was initially hired solely as a writer on 'Ted Lasso.' Yet in writing Roy Kent's character, Goldstein said he grew an attachment to the role and “just started to think I could play Roy.” #Emmys pic.twitter.com/hQchrdfbKw — Mental Floss (@mental_floss) September 20, 2021

Having empathized with the “tragedy” of Roy’s career, Goldstein cautiously decided to pitch himself for the role. It felt like he was crossing a boundary but he gave it his all. Without being asked to audition, Brett Goldstein sent a sample video of him acting as Roy Kent to ‘Ted Lasso’ makers. The actor-writer recalled,

“I sent an email and said, ‘Look, if this makes you uncomfortable or this video is rubbish, please pretend you never got it and I will never ask. However, I think I can play Roy’”.

Wouldn’t it be fascinating to see that unsolicited audition clip by Brett Goldstein? He, very sneakily, carried out a role heist and, much to our fortune, got the part! It is now unimaginable to perceive anyone but him as the explosive yet loving Roy Kent.

Related: Ted Lasso Wins 4 Emmys But What Makes It So Special

THE AGGRESSIVE SWEETHEART

Roy Kent is a walking oxymoron. He is a legend, yet he is ignorant in many ways. He seems intimidating but he is equally tender and loving. And although he may curse a lot, he will never really harm anyone. Well, at least, not without cause. In brief, Roy Kent is an aggressive sweetheart.

It's deliciously on brand for Roy fucking Kent that we didn't hear 50 percent of Brett Goldstein's speech because they had to drop the audio. -H #Emmys — Heather & Jessica (@fuggirls) September 20, 2021

The reason why Brett Goldstein is so incredible at playing the character is that he truly cares about Roy Kent. He expresses,

“I’ve never felt as strongly about a part in my life”.

Another unobvious reason why Goldstein has become such a force on ‘Ted Lasso’ is that it is not difficult for him to channel the anger that Roy Kent exudes. The actor claims to be “that angry”, like his reel persona. Although he moderates it in real life, for the show, he “totally can tap into that anger very easily”.

Unsurprisingly, no one doubts that Brett Goldstein can play an angry role after watching ‘Ted Lasso’.

Video Credits: Jaxon Owens

In Season 2 of the show, Roy Kent has undergone immense character development by transitioning to a new role and working on his relationship with Keeley played by the lovely Juno Temple. Brett Goldstein has done an exemplary job of doing justice to Kent’s journey.

However, the real punch for Roy Kent in this season will come in Episode 11 which is titled after him: ‘Midnight Train to Royston’. What more does ‘Ted Lasso’ has in store for Brett Goldstein’s Roy Kent? We’ll find out on October 1.

What is the thing you like the most about Roy Kent? And how do you like Brett Goldstein’s performance in the show? Comment below!