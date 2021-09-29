‘Breaking Bad’ was rejected by HBO, FX, TNT before AMC grabbed it

‘Breaking Bad’ will probably go down the annals of history as one of the best shows ever written. But, before Vince Gilligan got into AMC to produce the show, he faced rejections from major networks.

When Walter White walked into the television screens, he didn’t know that he would create television history. During the golden age of television, the show quickly became a critic-favourite and a very successful show. But, not all was well from the start.

THE LEGACY OF WALTER WHITE

A high school chemistry teacher turning into a meth dealer makes for a good story. However, what made ‘Breaking Bad’ extraordinary was that Gilligan pushed the envelope very far from where it began. Walter White started as a happy camper, but, slowly, throughout five seasons, he made the character into a behemoth, a monster who only cared about success and didn’t care what or who came in between.

It got him the “Director’s Guild Award” and the “Writer’s Guild Award” and many Primetime Emmys. For the show’s duration, ‘Breaking Bad’ was a constant feature on television award shows. You could bet on the fact that Gilligan would walk away with an award or two.

No shows exemplify the prosperous “Golden Age of Television” like ‘Breaking Bad’. It’s also important to note that the show constantly battled with other fan favourites like ‘The Sopranos’, ‘The Wire’, and others. Innovative writing was taking over television from the early 2000s, and the shows with darker themes were taking over, so ‘Breaking Bad’ won over critics in the most challenging era, and it kept on.

What made the story so remarkable was Walter’s constant decision to become bad. The show was Vince’s deliberation on morality, and he pushed the envelope further and further. A fan who had seen the first episode of the series couldn’t even identify the story in the fifth series. The story is a success because it goes further than other stories during the age did.

REJECTIONS

All was not well at the start, though, as multiple producers rejected Vince Gilligan’s project. Talking about the story of pitching his show, Gilligan related that ‘Breaking Bad’ was turned down by many channels before being picked up by AMC.

‘Breaking Bad’ was rejected by HBO, FX, TNT before AMC grabbed it

HBO was the first option for Vince because of how revolutionary the network was. It had pushed the police drama, ‘The Wire’, widely regarded as one of the best shows ever written. However, when he pitched his show, Vince got summarily rejected.

The producers on the floor were two women who just weren’t interested. The writer said that one of the women kept looking at her watch throughout the interview to get out. When the pitch ended, Vince’s agents couldn’t get a hold of the producer to get a rejection.

TNT producers were much more excited by the idea. They loved the show idea and were ready to go along with it. But, they had only one condition, Walter White couldn’t be a meth dealer. He needed to be something less controversial, like a coin counterfeiter.

Gilligan summarily rejected the idea. The deepest cut came from FX, who picked up the show and later dropped it. The FX producers pushed ahead for a while, but they decided not to go along with it because the show was too similar to other shows on the network.

TNT, HBO, FX, regretted rejecting ‘Breaking Bad’ and who wouldn’t? The show was a tremendous success and still lives on in the cultural zeitgeist. Talking about the rejection, the producer from FX said that the choice came because they had too many similar shows on the channel and couldn’t take another chance on it.

WHY DO THEY REGRET IT?

The producer’s job is difficult. Chances are the HBO producers were dealing with multiple pitches on the same day and just couldn’t be bothered to listen to another story. With FX also, the producer said that if he could have known how big it would become, he would have made space for it, but he didn’t want to push it too far.

For TNT, too, the producers couldn’t challenge the channel’s tone and would’ve been fired for signing the show. HBO, FX regretted rejecting ‘Breaking Bad’ but they had little choice otherwise.