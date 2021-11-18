Brand New Cherry Flavor Season 2: Release Date, Cast And Plot

‘Brand New Cherry Flavor’ is the latest horror series on Netflix which has been earning huge accolades. However, as always, the fans of the show are mulling over the possibility of a second season.

‘Brand New Cherry Flavor’ is one of those atmospheric horror dramas that doesn’t give in to the prevalent horror clichés. In August 2021, the series made its debut on Netflix and was immediately loved by the fans of the genre, and also those who were new to the genre. The limited series went on garnering praises for its direction and writing. A horror story with a revenge theme might not be the most original of the concepts but it all lies in the treatment. Throughout the first season, the tension was at its peak and upon the conclusion of all 8 episodes, the fans asked for more. However, as of now, there has been no confirmation whether the show will return for a second season or not. But there is no denying that given the unprecedented success of the show, it will be hard to let go of by Netflix.

'Brand New Cherry Flavor' Season 2 release date

'Brand new Cherry Flavor' Netflix

The series is set in the 1990s and follows the life of Lisa Nova, a young filmmaker who aspires to make it big. Like many strugglers in the country, she moves to the city of dreams, Los Angeles. To showcase her talents, she only has a short film named ‘Lucy’s Eye’. The film grabs the attention of a biggie film director who promises her that the film will be developed as a full-length feature film with Lisa as the director. But, as you know, things aren’t as flowery in the real world. The director makes sexual advances at Lisa but gets rejected. The film deal falls apart consequently. But Lisa isn’t the one to take it falling down. She approaches a magician and puts a curse on Lour Burke, the director. But can it be without any side effects? The story then takes some real macabre turns and twits and meets its horrifying conclusion.

'Brand New Cherry Flavor' Season 2 release date

It was atmospheric and psychological, and most importantly, it touched upon many philosophical themes of morality and conscience. It clicked with people and it currently has 7.2 ratings on IMDB, which is more than good for a horror film. Genre films are usually low-rated on IMDB due to the polarizing responses. But given the decent verdict fans gave to ‘Brand New Cherry Flavor’, it was expected that the series will return for a second season.

'Brand New Cherry Flavor' Season 2 release date

But, unfortunately, the series creator doesn’t think so. However, there was also not a complete denial about the possibility. Series creator Nick Antosca said in an interview with Screenrant that the show was initially planned as a limited series. However, he also said that there was always a door open. Hence, he did not use the word ‘never’, which means that there is a possibility.

If that happens, it will be interesting to see where the story goes after meeting a ‘satisfactory’ end. But it’s confirmed that there has been no plan as of now. So, even if the work on the second season begins tomorrow, it will be at least a couple of years before it reaches the audience.

It will also be interesting to see whether the plot and the entire cast remains the same. The series can very well go into the ‘True Detective’ style where each season was set in a completely different world with a different cast and story.

Whatever it is, it will be interesting to see how season 2 of ‘Brand New Cherry Flavor’ will pan out. The first season took 2 years from conception to finally reaching Netflix. So we have a pretty good idea how long we have to wait if it gets announced in the next few days.

Tell us in the comments if you think season 2 of ‘Brand New Cherry Flavor’ is a possibility? Also, tell us which was your favourite scene from the series.

Frequently asked questions about 'Brand New Cherry Flavor'

What does 'Brand New Cherry Flavor' mean?

It's a reference to the dreamy state in which one arrives in the city of LA.

Is 'Brand New Cherry Flavor' coming for a second season?

There has been no official confirmation about a second season.

Is 'Brand New Cherry Flavor' on Netflix?

Yes. The series is streaming on Netflix since August 2021.