Bosch Season 7: Everything About The Final Season And The Spin-Off

The creators of the police procedural drama ‘Bosch’ gifted the series’ fans with the announcement of a spin-off. While season 7 of ‘Bosch’ is yet to be aired, we discuss what challenges lie ahead for Harry Bosch and the team.

Amazon Prime’s striking police procedural drama ‘Bosch’ just finished its six seasons run in 2020. Set in the glitzy world of Hollywood and showcasing the crime-underbelly of the city of Los Angeles, ‘Bosch’ sets precedence when it comes to such stories. The series has been renewed for a 7th season, which is also touted to be its final season. However, Amazon Studios isn’t yet ready to let go of ‘Bosch’ that quickly. Amidst the news of the series renewal, a spin-off is also in talks. Let’s discuss what makes ‘Bosch’ so great and why the fans can’t keep calm on the double good news of a series revival and a spin-off.

‘Bosch‘ premiered in 2014 and quickly amassed a huge fan following. The series followed the story of police officers in Los Angeles as they went about examining crimes taking place in the Hollywood area of the city. What makes the series furthermore exciting is that the city is portrayed very different from what we are used to seeing in films and television series. Our protagonist is Harry Bosch, portrayed by Titus Welliver, who remains steadily brilliant throughout the six seasons of the series.

Bosch the final season and the spin-off

As a hardcore, super-smart police officer, Bosch never lets his guard down in the face of crime. When sometimes he does, it makes for more interesting scenarios. That is the power of Titus’ performance. It’s relatable, honest, and downright magnificent. He almost carried the series entirely on his own shoulders and made the audience root for him. He shines even in situations when he is not completely right or moral. While searching for his mother’s killers, Bosch discovers a dark and shady world that lurks in LA’s shadows. The intrigue and the atmosphere make the audience sit at the edge of their couches, anticipating the worse. Thus, the wait for season 7 of ‘Bosch’ is furthermore excruciating.

‘Bosch’ Review

‘Bosch’ drew most praises from its host of powerful actors, suspenseful storytelling, and the overall gritty and dark atmosphere. The atmospheric score complements the visuals on-screen perfectly. Editing and cinematography serve as icings on the cake and we are presented with a full package of well-made drama. With the later two seasons holding a perfect score of 100% on Rotten Tomatoes, it was not a surprise when the makers announced a season 7 renewal of ‘Bosch’ in February 2020.

‘Bosch’ Season 7: Plot and cast details

The new season will see Harry Bosch taking on new adventures. The plot details are still under the covers, but we can assume that the story, like always, will take plot points from the novels, ‘The Concrete Blonde’ and ‘The Burning Room’. The story will most probably focus on Harry and Jerry’s separate murder investigations that will help them further explore the drug-related industry of LA and the white-collar menace.

The news about an addition to the cast members is kept hidden till now. But we can safely assume that along with Titus Welliver, who will reprise his role as Harry Bosch, we will see Jamie Hector and Amy Aquino reprising their respective roles as Harry’s colleagues. The series was all set to premiere for its seventh season in April 2021. However, considering the COVID-19 pandemic that affected the shoots worldwide, we can’t say for sure. But 2021 is the year the ‘Bosch’ saga ends, that is for sure, at least for the time being.

‘Bosch’ spin-off: What can we expect from the spin-off?

But wait, there is more good news for the fans. IMDb TV announced that the makers aren’t quite done with the ‘Bosch’ saga yet. A spin-off is under works, which will have Bosch teaming up with his nemesis Honey to work together in solving crimes. The spin-off is all set to begin shooting later this year.

While the fans are gearing up for season 7 of ‘Bosch’, they are also gearing up for another roller-coaster ride in the form of a spin-off. The future seems quite bright for the fans of ‘Bosch’ it seems. A spin-off will then take-over and present us with a completely new story which would be hopefully as solid and immersive as the original series.

Write in comments how excited you are for the series renewal and spin-off of ‘Bosch’ and what are your thoughts are on the performance of Titus Welliver as Harry Bosch.