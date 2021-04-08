Bones Season 13: Rumour Or Reality

‘Bones’ was a successful crime drama that had a hit run for 12 seasons. The drama was so loved that fans are hoping to see a new season of the show.

‘Bones‘ followed the lives of forensic anthropologists at the fictional Jeffersonian Institute Medico-Legal Lab, a federal institute which frequently collaborates with the FBI in solving cases. FBI Special Agent Seeley Booth (David Boreanaz) brings human remains of probable murder victims to Dr Temperance Brennan (Emily Deschanel). Dr Brennan, along with her team of anthropologists, often provide their expertise to Booth and help them in identifying the cause of death of the victims. Along with intriguing murder cases, the show also focused on the lives of its lead characters. The sexual tension between Brennan and Booth was one of the biggest highlights of the show as well as their constant debates on science and faith. The show is partially based on the novels written by reputed crime writer, Kathy Reichs.

Highlights —

‘Bones’ had a hit 12 season run

The show was one of the most popular crime dramas of the time

The characters of Booth and Brennan are popular among fans of the show

Booth and Bones are unconventional protagonists

Unlike most crime dramas which focused on the male protagonist with the female lead often being just a romantic foil for the male lead, ‘Bones’ had a different perspective. That is one of the most important reasons for the fans demanding a season 13 of the show. While Booth believes that luck and faith are significant for humanity, Brennan, the scientist, is a believer in rational explanations. Despite their different outlooks on life and differing perspective, they continue to build a close relationship that later becomes romantic.

Despite the romantic storyline, Brennan is not suddenly switched to a mere romantic lead. She continues to be a leading authority in the field of forensic anthropology. Similarly, Booth is not just an alpha male FBI agent who runs headlong into danger. He is analytical and intelligent enough that he and Brennan often come to the same conclusions. These factors make ‘Bones’ quite a compelling show to watch. It is no wonder that despite the end of the show, a number of fans are hoping that the show gets renewed. With a number of similar crime dramas coming to an end, crime drama lovers hope that even with different characters, the show will be renewed for a new season.

Related: These Secrets About Bones Could Bring A Season 13

A well-loved crime drama

‘Bones’ isn’t a regular crime-drama with the central characters investigating a shady murderer every day. Rather, it focuses on the remains of a person who has been buried in the past. Brennan and her team identify the cause of death, helping Booth identify other aspects of death. Fans of the show were heartbroken to hear that the 12th season would be the last, and since the show ended, they have been calling for a new season. As it turns out, the decision to end ‘Bones’ was not a mutual one.

Bones was one of the most popular crime dramas of the time

The series creator, Hart Hanson, revealed during a press tour to promote the final season that the decision to end the show was made by the network. Once the network had shown the series the door, the writers and Hanson sat together to finish the show. He also quipped that they felt that most storylines had begun to come to an end and they were running out of new directions for the show. The show’s leading lady, Emily Deschanel also agreed with Hanson on the statement saying that with 12 good seasons, the show had indeed reached its conclusion and there wasn’t much to tell the viewers any more.

Hopes for reboots and revivals

Although the series has come to a conclusion, like a number of shows that have already ended, fans hope a reunion is on the cards sometime in future. Like the ‘Friends’ anniversary special that got postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic, there are hopes that an anniversary special could take place. Other fans even hoped that the series could be picked up and rebooted with a new star cast and hopefully pitched to Netflix or other online platforms. In October 2010, Fox was rumoured to be working on a potential spin-off to the series with a recurring character on ‘Bones’ who would lead the new series.

The series was called ‘The Finder’ and it starred Geoff Stults along with Michael Clarke Duncan and Saffron Burrows. The three characters were introduced on ‘Bones’ in the 19th episode of the 6th season. The series aired in 2011-2012 and it was cancelled in May 2012 with the final episode airing two days after the announcement.

Whether ‘Bones’ reboots or is picked up by platforms like Netflix for a new season, there are speculations on the star cast who have stated that they are happy that the series had a good run and are done with it. A reboot with a different star cast might be the answer, especially if the creators are hoping to achieve the same level of success that ‘Bones achieved. Either way, fans of ‘Bones’ are keeping their fingers crossed.