Bojack Horseman: The Real Reason Why It Ended

Why did one of Netflix’s fans’ favourites end? Did the show do that bad for Netflix to put an end to it or was there another reason? ‘BoJack Horseman’ left fans and the critics wondering.

‘BoJack Horseman’ is a Netflix adult drama animated series. It premiered on August 22, 2014, and was created by Raphael Bob-Waksberg. The show tells the story of BoJack Horseman, voiced by Will Arnett, who is an anthropomorphic horse and was the number 1 celebrity at one point, and now has professional and personal issues as a result of his downfall.

When it came out, ‘BoJack horseman’ gave the impression that it was a silly animation. With its anthropomorphic characteristic, mixing humans and animals with human traits, it was not taken seriously at first because it appeared to be silly, just another goofy cartoon. But that’s why it confused the audience. After the first few episodes, ‘BoJack Horseman’ became one of the fans favourites because it has really deep messages in it. Bojack, the protagonist, deals with heavy issues. He is depressed, addicted to drugs and alcohol, and has a hard time with interpersonal relationships.

BoJack starts to revisit his story when he decides that putting out an autobiography is what will make him get his celebrity status back. When in the process of telling his ghostwriter, Diane Nguyen, his story, BoJack and her start to create a relationship. Many problems start to flourish and BoJack now seems to be dealing with all of his present and past issues.

Was ‘BoJack Horseman’ a show for kids or adults?

As mentioned above, it was definitely an adult show. There is a comic side to it that maybe some kids could be attracted to. And it happened. ‘BoJack Horseman’ has a huge amount of teenage fans. Since it is an animation, it is also inevitable that it would happen. And as the show goes on, it starts to get more serious. The problems that BoJack faces, gets worse and the consequences start to get heavier. A kid could definitely watch it and understand. But it would not be the cleverest choice for a kid to watch.

Why did it end?

When Netflix decided to make ‘BoJack Horseman’, the streaming service’s proposal was totally different from when ‘BoJack Horseman’ was cancelled, in 2019. The show ended on January 20, 2020. ‘BoJack Horseman’ creator, Raphael Bob-Waksberg, said in an interview with the “Los Angeles Times” that Netflix had other plans. He said, “It was my understanding that that was, at the time, the Netflix model: to give shows time to build. It’s a shame that they seem to have moved away from that model”. Clearly, Netflix changed its operations.

Were you happy with the way ‘BoJack Horseman’ ended or are you still waiting for it to make a comeback? Drop your thoughts in the comments box below.