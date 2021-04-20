With ‘Better Call Saul’ renewed for a season 6, here is what Bob Odenkirk has to say about his role in season 5.

‘Breaking Bad’ has been hailed as the best television show of all time. Even if one disagrees with the evaluation, it is impossible to deny that Walter White‘s tragic saga is one of the best television shows ever made. The prequel spin-off, ‘Better Call Saul‘, builds on the popularity of ‘Breaking Bad‘. With more mature storytelling, better-crafted graphics, and some of the best sequences seen on television, it elevates the experience. We’ve always known that Saul Goodman’s journey to becoming a sleazy lawyer will take six seasons.

On ‘Better Call Saul’, we’ve reached the abyss. The prequel to ‘Breaking Bad’, by Vince Gilligan and Peter Gould, has always been one of television’s most tragic tragedies, but after his brother’s suicide and the lasting, embittering impact it had on Jimmy McGill (Bob Odenkirk), any hope for a happy ending has disappeared. With Saul Goodman/Jimmy McGill having already endured and survived the worst, a mega-mile walk through the desert with Mike Ehrmantraut with drug lord Lalo Salamanca’s bail money, the cliffhanger mainly came down to whether lord Lalo Salamanca was killed or not.

Bob Odenkirk is suffering from PTSD in ‘Better Call Saul’ Season 5

In an interview with AV Club, when asked about his role in season 5 of ‘Better Call Saul’, Bob Odenkirk’s said, “We do know that he embraces the character of Saul Goodman because we go to ‘Breaking Bad’. So, there’s some kind of journey he goes on in this season where he either compartmentalizes or somehow reenergizes his Saul Goodman side with the PTSD that he’s living with from this adventure in the desert that went off the rails very quickly. Anybody else would stop and say, ‘Maybe I should rethink my approach to life and the law and who I am in the world, but I guess he doesn’t“.

He also added that,

“I don’t know what happens next. Where he is at the end of season five is a guy who is trying to find his feet again. He’s scared and he’s wobbly.”

‘Better Call Saul’ Season 6

In season 5, we see Gus gather Nacho and his best assassins to take out Lalo, which does not go as planned when Lalo kills all the goons. Only Nacho survives the encounter and flees with what appears to be vengeance on his mind. Lalo, on the other hand, has pieced together the puzzle, realising that Nacho had something to do with the attack. Kim has resigned from her position at Schweikart & Cokely to work as a pro-bono lawyer. But she reveals a new side to herself when she proposes a plan to bring down Howard, which even surprises Jimmy.

As for season 6, there are several plotlines that are left to be resolved. Things do not appear to be going well between Lalo and Nacho, and they may engage in a vengeance battle. Kim will also cross over to the dark side. It is unknown whether she will be able to carry out her plan against Howard. However, this season will address the question of who Kim truly is. In terms of her character, Gould teased that viewers should keep an “eye on the bottle stopper” that Kim retrieves on her way out of the office. You might recall this as a memento from a con she pulled with Jimmy.

Most importantly, Jimmy McGill’s fate will be decided in the final season. After nearly being killed in the desert at the end of season 5, he has been seen dealing with PTSD (Post Traumatic Stress Disorder). When it comes to season 6, an important question that will be addressed is whether there is any redemption for him after all that he has done.

There’s still no set release date for ’Better Call Saul’ Season 6, but it will come out sometime in 2022. What else are you expecting to be answered in season 6 of ‘Better Call Saul’. Let us know in the comments below.