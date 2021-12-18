The star (who is also a director, editor, and cameraman) shines a bright light on digital life in the midst of a pandemic, using cinematic elements that other comics miss.

‘Inside’, which Burnham wrote, directed, and produced over the course of a year, is less of a comedy special and more of a variety show. Burnham’s self-actualizations amid the COVID-19 epidemic are described in this programme, which covers everything from the dangers of the internet to corporate social responsibility. Despite being shot entirely in one room, Burnham uses imaginative lighting and set design to create a different scene in each segment. The programme has 20 styled songs with synth beats and poignant ballads, as well as abrupt transitions and a claustrophobic atmosphere. The frantic speed of the programme embodies that train of thinking, as ‘Inside’ emphasises how Burnham’s solitude provided him with the opportunity to create.

Bo Burnham, the comedian who initially rose to prominence through viral YouTube videos in 2006, at the age of 16, just over a year after the platform’s creation, hasn’t exactly dominated headlines and conversations on social media with his new Netflix comedy special ‘Inside’. However, enough buzz from the young and extremely online has infiltrated digital realms, overflowing onto ‘For You’ TikTok sites and Twitter dashboards of people who know when to log off.

At its core, the programme is a reflection on the relationship between the Internet, the socio-political situation of the world in the middle of a global pandemic, and one man’s subsequent spiral into profound and dark despair. To put it another way, that’s right up Gen Z’s alley.

Will Bo Burnham’s dark predictions in ‘Inside’ come true?

The youngsters aren’t doing well, and they’re spreading the word via the Internet, making jokes at anyone who will listen. Burnham’s biggest song, ‘All Eyes On Me’, has had over 21 million Spotify streams in just one month, with additional ‘Inside’ songs following close behind. Part of Burnham’s success can be attributed to TikTok, where Generation Z is repurposing his work to highlight their own struggles, such as ‘Bezos I’, a satirical number praising Amazon’s founder for his obscene wealth, and ‘Shit’, in which Burnham sings of feeling like a “big ol’ motherfucking duffle bag of shit” over an upbeat tune.

Burnham’s willingness to disclose his own battles with mental illness in “Funny Feeling” was perhaps the most open aspect of the special. He examines the psychological disorders of derealization and dissociation with his guitar, connecting these behaviours to real-world events in the year 2020, such as shootings, YouTuber and influencer Logan Paul, the Super Bowl halftime show, and things he’s done in isolation, such as playing Grand Theft Auto V.

As soon as he finishes the song, the show switches to a tape of Burnham speaking directly to the audience and revealing personal stories on his mental state prior to and throughout the pandemic. This is why ‘Inside’ is hailed as a sensation. In a delicate condition of self-reflection, he is undeniably naked and discloses his genuine self. The comic admits that he is struggling in his alone and quickly bursts into tears – something that everyone can relate to. He also admits that he hasn’t done stand-up in front of a live audience in five years because of the panic episodes he’d get on stage. He decided he was finally ready in January of 2020. Regrettably, the COVID-19 epidemic stopped him from conquering a significant personal challenge.

‘Inside’ surpasses all expectations while introducing a new level of realism to stand-up comedy. He spent an entire year crafting the programme and effectively delivering it on his own terms, not to mention including his most sensitive and creative moments. Burnham presents himself as a comic attempting to create content and be original during a global pandemic, but spectators are treated to an insatiable and bizarre performance when they get a direct look ‘Inside’ his thoughts.

The special is not only hilarious but also honest and realistic. This 87-minute blend of stand-up and musical humour is well worth your time.