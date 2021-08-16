Blue Bloods’ Hits A Rough Patch After Tom Selleck’s Failing Vision

Will Tom Selleck return for ‘Blue Bloods’ Season 12? Or is his vision issue preventing him from working any further?

For the past few years, rumours about the ‘Blue Bloods’ actor’s deteriorating health conditions have been making the headlines. Earlier, it was reported that Tom is suffering from arthritis and now it is being said that due to old age, Tom’s vision is getting severely affected and that could even mean that the actor might not return for ‘Blue Bloods’ Season 12.

According to the “National Enquirer”, Tom Selleck’s eyesight could be causing trouble in his work life. The news portal stated that the actor was seen by an eye specialist in Los Angeles. It was further added that the actor is taking medicines for rheumatoid arthritis and that is potentially causing trouble in his eyesight. It was mentioned by the tabloid, “That puffy chipmunk look in his face is a sign of someone who’s been on steroids, commonly used to treat that condition”, a medical expert told the tabloid. “The side effects are cataracts and glaucoma — and in the worst cases it can lead to blindness!”, the tabloid added.

The medical expert also stated, “Neither glaucoma nor cataracts can be corrected with surgery, but glaucoma is a chronic condition that puts increased pressure inside the front of the eye. If not treated quickly and effectively, the increased pressure can damage the optic nerve permanently — leaving him blind!”

How true are these rumours?

Well, it turns out that the story about Tom Selleck’s failing eyesight is nothing but a well-crafted piece of fiction. According to the news portal, “Gossip Cop”, there is no single credible report that proves anything about Tom Selleck’s failing eyesight. Tom has been wearing glasses for years and any person who wears glasses has to make regular visits to the eye doctor.

In fact, even earlier, “National Enquirer”, has published many false rumours about Tom’s health conditions. “Gossip Cop” even confirmed with Tom’s spokesperson who has said that Tom is in perfect health and is not retiring from work anytime soon.

What do we know about ‘Blue Bloods’ Season 12?

Good news for all the fans out there! ‘Blue Bloods’ Season 12 will premiere on October 1 and the filming for the same is under production. And yes, Tom Selleck is very much reprising his role.

How excited are you for ‘Blue Bloods’ Season 12? Let us know in the comments box below.