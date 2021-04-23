Blood and Water Season 2: Everything You Need To Know

Is Netflix coming with another season of ‘Blood and Water’? Let’s find out

It was just last year when the first season of ‘Blood and Water’ greeted us with its charming cast and original and fresh storyline. Now, fans have been eagerly waiting to know when the new season will come out. Well, worry not! Because we are here to tell you all we know about season 2 of ‘Blood and Water’.

We have good news for all the fans out there, Netflix has made it official that ‘Blood and Water’ will be meeting us again with season 2 soon. Netflix, on Twitter, shared a really captivating video to present this news to all the fans. The director of the show, Nosipho Dumisa, was the one who told all the cast members that they will be coming back for season 2.

The cast of #BloodAndWater are back with some new friends to make our 2021 SO. MUCH. BETTER! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/L9gKarUrMd — NetflixSA (@NetflixSA) February 11, 2021

So when can we expect the release of season 2? Well, we are still speculating around it as the official date is not out yet, but keeping in mind the COVID outbreak, there will be a little hold up in the production.

Who all will reprise their role in season 2?

Well, as usual, there is no news about who will return for season 2. But, knowing how season 1 came to an end, chances are that all the characters will reprise their original roles. What does that mean? It means that Khosi Ngema as Fikile, Thabang Molaba as KB, Mekaila Mathys as Tahira, Duane Williams as Mark, and other characters can be expected to return for season 2.

Will there be ‘Blood and Water’ Season 2? Here’s what you need to know

How did season 1 of ‘Blood and Water’ end?

In the final episode of ‘Blood and Water’, Puleng decides to talk to her father about the trial, after she finds the voice note. On the other hand, KB and Fikile share a romantic moment, which opens the door for a love triangle. Towards the end, we see that Puleng confides in Fikile about her secret about the forged birth certificate.

