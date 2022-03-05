What comes after 2049? According to the Blade Runner series, it is 2099!

Denis Villeneuve’s ‘Blade Runner 2049’ was a major critical success, breathing life into the ‘Blade Runner’ saga. Now, the snowball effect has Ridley Scott developing the ‘Blade Runner 2099’ series for Amazon Prime.

2017’s ‘Blade Runner 2049’ ventured into a territory not many American blockbusters stroll in. It was a science fiction film for the thinkers. It was nominated for more than a few Academy Awards and deservedly won the award for Best Cinematography. However, the question loomed large, what was the future of this sort of a ‘spiritual sequel’ of the original ‘Blade Runner’? The answer lies in Variety’s report that the BR saga continues, this time as a live-action TV series. Titled ‘Blade Runner 2099’, the series will be the sequel to the 2017 film and will essentially pick up the storyline from where the previous film ended.

Highlights —

‘Blade Runner 2049’ Sequel Series Is On

‘Blade Runner 2099’

While the plot of the film is still a strongly guarded secret, the title suggests that the series will take place 50 years after the events of ‘BR49’. Ridley Scott, who helmed the original cult-classic ‘Blade Runner’ in 1982, is all set to return to work on this project as well. However, he will be an executive producer and might direct an episode or two. The world of ‘Blade Runner’ was rebooted in 2017 by director Denis Villeneuve and even though the film wasn’t as big a success as it was predicted, it did begin conversations. Hence, there were multiple reboots and spin-offs announced on multiple platforms. One such project is Adult Swim’s animated series ‘Blade Runner 2032’ which became a success.

‘Blade Runner 2049’ Sequel Series Is On

‘Blade Runner 2049’ Sequel Series Is On

More From DKODING: Will There Be A Blade Runner: Black Lotus Season 2? All Details Inside

Ridley Scott has been more active than ever in the recent few years. He directed the recently released successful film ‘House of Gucci’, which has some of the biggest Hollywood stars in it. During the promotional events for the film, he had teased the idea of a live action ‘Blade Runner’ series in the works. He was being interviewed by the BBC when he claimed that they had already written the pilot and the bible for the series was ready! This announcement got the fans quite excited and now Variety has confirmed that the series will debut on Amazon Prime.

‘Blade Runner 2099’

However, when it comes to commercial success, the ‘Blade Runner’ saga has not been quite on the fortunate side of things. Scott’s 1982 film, which was based on Philip K. Dick’s book ‘Do Androids Dream of Electric Sheep?’, turned out to be a commercial disaster. That’s another thing that the Harrison Ford starring film went on to achieve cult classic status. The film went through several ‘cuts’ over the years and there are more than 2 versions of the film available now. However, the thematic success of the film paved way for multiple Hollywood films that followed, such as ‘Equilibrium’ and ‘I, Robot’. Hence, Ryan Gosling’s ‘Blade Runner 2049’ was greenlit and made the right waves. But this time again, the commercial success was not attained as was expected. But with this new series, it is expected that the tables will turn.

More From DKODING: Incredibly Talented Ryan Gosling’s best movies of all time

Video Credits: John Campea

Amazon Prime is betting big on BR99, and it is expected to be the biggest show the streaming platform has ever produced. There is still no information about the cast, directors etc. Let us see if ‘Blade Runner 2099’ ruffles the feathers of Hollywood superhero films and creates its own niche.

Tell us in the comments if you think Ryan Gosling must return for ‘Blade Runner 2099’. Also, tell us who’d you choose between Ryan Gosling and Harrison Ford as the two leads in the two BR films. Don’t forget to follow DKODING on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram.