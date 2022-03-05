Black Summer Season 3 Release Date Update And More

‘Black Summer’ is another hit zombie apocalypse drama on Netflix. Season 2 of the series ended with a cliffhanger, giving the fans hope that a third season is on its way.

If a season ends with a cliffhanger, the fans rest assured that it’s not the end. But then there are multiple instances of series ending in cliffhangers without the producers intending to carry the story forward. The fans of ‘Black Summer’ witnessed an intense cliff-hanger towards the end of season 2. The second season of the zombie horror drama was released in June 2021, leaving many fans wondering if there was a chance of a season 3 renewal. Until now, there has been no official update of a possible series renewal but that doesn’t mean there won’t be a third season. Let’s round up every report out there regarding the series renewal of ‘Black Summer’ Season 3.

Highlights —

‘Black Summer 3’ release update

‘Black Summer 3’ renewal status

In April 2019, the first season of ‘Black Summer’ dropped on Netflix. Following the story of Rose, who gets separated from her sister amidst a zombie apocalypse, the series turned out to be a good mix of horror and drama. The story primarily follows Rose as she sets out on a mission to find her lost daughter Anna. She struggles to keep herself alive during the most horrific time of the zombie apocalypse as she continued her journey through North America to find her daughter.

Regarding the release date of the third season of ‘Black Summer’, there has been no confirmed update. However, seeing how the second season ended with a cliffhanger, the creators are confident that Netflix will soon order a third season. As per some sources, Netflix takes some time to analyze all the statistics before making decisions regarding their series’ renewals.

If Netflix finds out through statistics that the first two seasons had been financially viable for them, we might get an official announcement as early as summer 2022. But whatever the situation may be, it is highly unlikely that the series will find a release date in 2022 itself.

Since there is no official announcement regarding the third season, there is no information on the cast of new episodes. We can safely assume that the story will continue from where it left in season 2 and we will see all the main characters reprising their respective roles. Jamie King and Zoe Marlett, who played Rose and Anna respectively, are pretty much expected to return in season 3. In addition, other supporting cast members such as Justin Chu Cary, Kelsy Flower and Erika Hau are also expected to return.

However, we cannot certainly say which cast members will be safe by the end of the third season. As is seen with the zombie apocalypse genre, we can expect that a few major cast members will not make it till the end. We can also expect some new faces.

Dkoding believes that an official season renewal announcement from Netflix is on its way. Let’s see how Rose and Anna’s story turns out in the new season.

Tell us in the comments if you think Rose will survive the third season of ‘Black Summer’. Also, tell us which was one death on the show which shook you to your core?

FAQ

Q. When will season 3 of ‘Black Summer’ release?

A. It is highly unlikely that we will have the third season of ‘Black Summer’ before 2023.

Q. Is ‘Black Summer’ cancelled?

A. No. There is no official confirmation regarding the cancellation of ‘Black Summer’.

Q. Where is ‘Black Summer’ filmed?

A. Majority of ‘Black Summer’ has been filmed in and around Calgary, Alberta.

