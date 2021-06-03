TV & WEB

A Bisexual Sherlock In Enola Holmes 2 – Netflix Ruining The Legend

Bisexual Sherlock in Netflix’s ‘Enola Holmes 2' is a bad idea
DKODING Studio
Saharsh

Education: M.A. in English Literature (Pursuing)f, BSc. In Hotel Management, Pacific Institute of Hotel Management, Udaipur, Rajasthan | Saharsh is a cinema buff who covers everything from TV, Web to Movies for Entertainment beat. Previously, he has worked as an Executive Writer for a Digital Marketing company named Delta Clue. He has also written screenplays for several MP government advertisements.

Previous Article
Who Killed Sara? Season 3: Everything You Need To Know
No Newer Articles