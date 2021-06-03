A Bisexual Sherlock In Enola Holmes 2 – Netflix Ruining The Legend

Netflix plans to make Sherlock Holmes bisexual in the upcoming ‘Enola Holmes’ sequel – and fans are worried if it’s going to ruin the character

‘Enola Holmes’ stars ‘Stranger Things’ fame Millie Bobby Brown in the lead as Enola and Henry Cavill as Sherlock Holmes. The movie was loved by the audience and generally praised by the critics. But, it had its fair share of criticism. From the lawsuit filed by Conan Doyle Estate to the treatment of Sherlock’s character, the movie faced heat on several fronts. Some reports are now suggesting that Netflix is planning to make Sherlock Holmes bisexual in ‘Enola Holmes 2’. Fans are concerned if this will ruin one of the most iconic fictional characters in history.

Sherlock Holmes is one of the most adapted characters in the history of literature, be it in television or movies. However, every time the adaptations have not necessarily been true to the original material.

Netflix seems to be on the same path of experimenting with the character of Sherlock Holmes. As per the new reports, Netflix is planning to explore Sherlock’s sexuality by making him bisexual in the upcoming sequel of ‘Enola Holmes’.

As We Got This Covered reports: “According to insider Daniel Richtman, Netflix wants to make Sherlock bisexual in the sequel. That’s all we know on the topic for now. But if it does come to pass, it would be a pretty big deal. In many ways, it also makes sense for Netflix to do this as recent Sherlock series ‘The Irregulars’ injected some LGBT rep into the mythos as well.”

Is Netflix ruining Sherlock’s character?

Fans are concerned if this experiment with Sherlock’s sexuality will ruin the iconic character. While it’s totally fine for someone to be bisexual, in fiction or reality, when it comes to an iconic character established in a certain way for decades, it could turn out to be disastrous.

In the original works of Sir Arthur Conan Doyle, Sherlock Holmes was never recognized as bisexual. Despite a very close friendship with John Watson and having not many friends, Sherlock’s interest in women was clearly established. One such famous woman characters in the original work was Irene Adler, towards whom Sherlock was attracted physically and mentally.

This clearly means Netflix is taking some wild creative liberties by making Sherlock Holmes bisexual in ‘Enola Holmes 2’. However, it’s not the first instance when Netflix is trying to seed these layers of gay love interest in the Sherlock storyline.

In the latest Netflix drama series ‘The Irregulars’, Dr. Watson was revealed to be gay and in love with Sherlock Holmes. While the take on Watson’s character was initially appreciated, it soon faced criticism due to Watson’s involvement in the death of Sherlock’s wife Alice. Netflix faced backlash alleging that the show was employing the harmful “evil gay” trope.

The Sherlock Holmes controversy in the first movie.

Netflix has already faced criticism and legal hurdles regarding their treatment of Sherlock Holmes in the first movie ‘Enola Holmes’. Sherlock, in the original works of Sir Arthur Conan Doyle, was a very rude and unemotional character. He only became a bit gentle and a man of emotions in the later stories. However, only the initial stories are in the public domain.

Netflix presented Holmes as a very gentle, empathetic, and soft man in ‘Enola Holmes’. The movie derived the personality from the detective novels by the author Nancy Springer based on the original Sherlock Holmes canon.

The sequel is afoot!



The adventure continues as Millie Bobby Brown & Henry Cavill return to the world of ENOLA HOLMES, reteaming with director Harry Bradbeer & writer Jack Thorne on a second film based on Nancy Springer’s book series about Sherlock Holmes’ brilliant sister. 🔎 pic.twitter.com/7tsr1fbej2 — NetflixFilm (@NetflixFilm) May 13, 2021

Netflix was criticized by the fans for the abnormally soft portrayal of Sherlock Holmes. The studio and author both faced a lawsuit from the Conan Doyle Estate for copyright infringement.

Thus, Netflix’s try to further experiment with the character of Sherlock by making him bisexual in ‘Enola Holmes 2’ is indeed a big risk. What do you think? How will this experiment turn out for Netflix and Sherlock Holmes? Comment and tell us.