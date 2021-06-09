Big Shot Season 2: Release Date And More

John Stamos to return for ‘Big Shot’ Season 2? Let’s find out everything about the latest dramedy series!

‘Big Shot’ released on the 16th of April. The Disney plus series revolves around a basketball coach who gets fired from his job at the NCAA. He is later left to take up the same job at an all-girls private school. In the beginning, he finds it tough to train a group of girl basketball players. He tries to change his coaching style according to the team. You can stream new episodes of ‘Big Shot’ weekly on Disney plus.

Everything We Know About ‘Big Shot’ Season 2

It is slightly difficult to predict whether ‘Big Shot’ will be renewed or cancelled. Season 1 of ‘Big Shot’ is currently being aired on Disney Plus. a new episode is released every week. The last episode of ‘Big Shot’ Season 1 is scheduled to release on 4th June. After its ending, the makers might carefully evaluate the viewership metrics and the audience reaction to a second season. Hence, we might have to wait for at least a month or more for an official announcement. If ‘Big Shot’ is renewed for season 2, you can expect it to release around mid-2022.

WHO IS IN THE CAST OF ‘BIG SHOT’ SEASON 1?

John Stamos plays the role of Marvyn Korn. He is famously known for his role as Uncle Jesse in the iconic series ‘Full House’. In ‘Big Shot’, Stamos plays the role of a coach. He gets shifted from Division 1 team to Westbrook after his brawl with a referee.

Sophia Mitri Schloss as Emma Korn, is the teenage daughter of Marvyn. She misses her father and tries to keep in contact with him despite being far away. Sophia has earlier appeared in ‘The Kicks’ and ‘Sadie’.

Jessalyn Gilsig as Holly Barrett is the assistant coach of Sirens. She helps Matvyn adjust to his new team role.

Nell Verlaque plays the role of Louise Gruzinsk, is the biggest scorer of the Sirens team. Nell has earlier worked on the CBS series ‘Bull’ and the ‘The Marijuana Conspiracy’ movie. Her father is the largest donor of the school, who often pressurises her.

Tisha Eve Custodio as Carolyn Mouse Smith, aka, Mouse is an honour student who follows every rule and likes to please and receive praise from everyone around her. She makes sure to defend Korn in front of all her teammates.

Cricket Wampler as Samantha Finkman, aka Giggles, takes over Louise’s position when she gets suspended. ‘Big Shot’ also features her struggles with her sexuality.

Tiana Le as Destiny Winters on ‘Big Shot’ is also part of the Sirens. She clearly admits that she is part of the team because she wants to do well for her future college applications. Tiana was recently part of ‘No Good Nick’ and ‘Insecure’.

Monique Green plays the role of Olive Cooper. Olive is an outspoken and social media-obsessed team member. Green has earlier been part of ‘Black-ish‘, ‘Fresh off the Boat’ and ‘Full-House’.

Yvette Nicole Brown plays the role of Sherilyn Thomas. She is the Principal of Westbrook High. Brown previously was part of ‘Community’ for five seasons. she also did a cameo role in ‘Avengers: Endgame‘.

JOHN STAMOS TALKS ABOUT MARVYN AND HIS DAUGHTER EMMA’S (SOPHIA MITRI SCHLOSS) RELATIONSHIP

In an interview with TV Line, John Stamos was asked if his character’s evolvement largely depends on his daughter Emma in ‘Big Shot’. Stamos explained that Marvyn does not have much of a relationship with Emma in the beginning. That was the beauty of it. Once he gets thrown into having to be a full-time father to a 16-year-old girl, which he never was, Marvyn tells Emma that he did it for her. But she disagrees and says that he did it for himself. He explained that Marvyn learnt what it meant to be a father. After ten episodes, Marvyn agreed that it is about sacrifice. At the end of the day, you do not want a trophy. You do not get a [championship] ring.

What you do get if you do it right is a kid who is more loving, more caring, a better person, and an echo of you.