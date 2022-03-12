Big Mouth Season 6: Latest Release Date Update

Netflix has its teeth sunk deep into the adult animation scene. After ‘Rick and Morty’ and ‘Bojack Horseman’, we have ‘Big Mouth’, another raunchy and entertaining animation show. Set in suburban New York, the series focuses on the lives of a group of teenagers growing up together. Nick Birch and Andrew Glouberman, two best friends, are at the centre stage during most of the adventures on the show. The first season premiered in September 2017 and became an immediate success. After back-to-back five successful seasons, the series awaits the release of its sixth season.

The original series, created for Netflix by Nick Kroll, Andrew Goldberg, Mark Levin, and Jennifer Flackett, is voiced by a variety of actors. While creator Nick Kroll voices multiple main characters, other key voices in the series include John Mulaney and Jessi Klein. It is one of the few Netflix originals that has always gotten announced in advance. Netflix announced the sixth season of ‘Big Mouth’ even before the fifth season aired.

However, even if it had not gotten renewed in 2019, the series would have been renewed in any case. It is one of the highest-rated shows in its genre and has amassed a large fan base with each season. It was at the top of Netflix’s ratings at the time of the release of its fifth season. In more than 50 other countries, it held its position in the top 10 shows for multiple weeks. As a result, there was never any doubt that Netflix would cancel the series before it reached its natural climax.

Season 6 of ‘Big Mouth’ release date on Netflix

When it comes to the release status of the show, it has remained quite consistent. The animation and post-production team works hard enough to ensure a timely release. Considering the release trend that ‘Big Mouth’ has followed for the past few years, we can expect it to premiere on Netflix around October-November 2022. However, Netflix hasn’t confirmed the release date yet, but it is almost certain.

However, it will be interesting to see if Netflix announces the seventh season at the same time as the sixth season is released. Even if it does not get announced beforehand, there is a chance that Netflix will cancel the series. After all, it’s been a huge success, and the plot is moving along nicely. As a result, we can expect at least one or two more seasons to be added to the list before the ‘Big Mouth’ is closed.

FAQ

Q. Is ‘Big Mouth’ for Kids?

A. No. It’s full of vulgar language and graphic nudity.

Q. Is ‘Big Mouth’ cancelled?

A. No. The show has already gotten renewed for a sixth season.

Tell us what you think of the 'Big Mouth' series in the comments! Also, what is your favourite adult animation series?