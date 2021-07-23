Big Bang Theory Fans Still Burning In Jealousy Due To Friends Reunion

Diehard fans of ‘The Big Bang Theory’ mocked ‘Friends Reunion’, which happened recently, and called for a TBBT reunion instead.

‘Friends Reunion’ finally happened after so many speculations and anticipations over the years. The cast of ‘Friends’ also reunited with the cast of ‘The Big Bang Theory’ in the iconic picture, but fans of TBBT weren’t quite impressed. Even though the world got emotional and ecstatic when Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, David Schwimmer, Matt LeBlanc, and Lisa Kudrow sat together at an NBC special event, ‘The Big Bang Theory’ fans mocked the reunion and asked for a ‘Big Bang Theory’ reunion instead.

KALEY CUOCO & CO. STEAL A ‘BIG BANG THEORY’ MOMENT AT ‘FRIENDS REUNION’

Kaley Cuoco couldn’t contain her excitement when she became a part of the iconic picture at NBC’s ‘Friends Reunion’ party.

She captioned the Instagram image as, “Ummmm NIGHT MADE … Can’t breathe #friends meets #bbt @bigbangtheory_cbs I died and went to heaven“.

Matt LeBlanc, Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, and David Schwimmer sat together after 12 years in honour of James Burrows for NBC. Kaley Cuoco, who played Penny on ‘The Big Bang Theory’, joined her co-stars Jim Parsons, Johnny Galecki, and Simon Helberg and together went to the ‘Friends’ cast’s table to take a picture.

DAVID SCHWIMMER FINDS ‘FRIENDS REUNION’ DTILL INCOMPLETE

The only person being missed on Friends’ big night was Matthew Perry. Perry couldn’t participate because he was in London for his play ‘The End of Longing’.

“I wish I could say it was going to be a reunion“, David Schwimmer, lamented while speaking to Kristin Dos Santos from “E! Online”. He called it a 5/6 reunion.

Even though Perry was missed a lot, fans were thankful that he was present virtually. The moment was historic and many celebrities talked about how ‘Friends’ influenced their lives.

‘THE BIG BANG THEORY’S’ AGGRESSIVE FANS LAUNCH AGAINST ‘FRIENDS’ REUNION

Yet some of ‘The Big Bang Theory’ fans, who often engage in comparing one show over the other, did not stop the battle of ‘Friends vs The Big Bang Theory’ even when the iconic reunion was taking place. They mocked the reunion, made fun of the old episodes of ‘Friends’, and called it an overrated sitcom. They even called ‘Friends’ racist, while ‘The Big Bang Theory’ itself is bashed by critics for racism and misogyny.

#Friends isn't funny, it's full of homophobic, fatphobic, racist, sexist tropes, and a reunion is asinine. White people, white people-ing. Jars of mayonnaise with raisins mixed in. — Rae *SOLIDARITY W/PALESTINE* Lorenzo (They/Them) (@rlorenxo) May 23, 2021

Some fans get aggressively protective of the show they love and start bashing the other shows. Though the count for such fans is low, their poisonous remarks spread easily, thanks to social media.

Let us know how you felt about the ‘Friends’ reunion and if you would like to see ‘The Big Bang Theory’ reunion soon.