Better Call Saul Writers Found Their Inspiration In This Strange Place

In order to meet the higher expectations ‘Better call Saul’ writers got their inspiration from a strange place. Keep reading to find out where they got the inspiration from.

‘Better call Saul’ is a crime-comedy sitcom based on the lives of its protagonist, bumbling lawyer Jimmy McGill, played by actor Bob Odenkirk. It premiered in 2015 and has five seasons. The show follows the character’s development from McGill, the underdog, to Saul Goodman, the conniving Devil’s advocate eager to take on even the most improbable case.

However, the ‘Better call Saul’ crew had a lot of expectations to live up to after the success of ‘Breaking Bad’. That must have been one of the motivating factors in their decision to seek creative inspiration in a unique yet brilliant location.

‘Better call Saul’ is more than just a spinoff. Showrunner Peter Gould, who also worked on ‘Breaking Bad’ with Vince Gilligan, took on the monumental challenge of detailing events prior to Walter White and Jesse Pinkman collaborating to sell meth. Because it was a precursor, all of the timelines and details had to be spot on. Fans would not tolerate any mistakes.

Gilligan’s team relocated to offices far from the aesthetics of a rabbit hole to work on AMC’s cable-ratings blockbuster ‘Better call Saul’. They were open and sterile, with no funky spirit. That would simply not do. As a result, some show employees began filling the large mounted whiteboards with material they downloaded from all over the world: hundreds of pieces of fan art inspired by Gilligan’s New Mexican desert cosmos of moral decaying individuals.

‘Better call Saul’ writers found inspiration in this strange place

In an interview with Washington Post, producer Jenn Carroll said “We printed out every image we could find from Tumblr and Twitter and Instagram.” Images of Jimmy McGill/Saul Goodman, the unscrupulous defence attorney played by Bob Odenkirk. And of Mike Ehrmantraut, the retired, cartel-affiliated officer played by Jonathan Banks were used. He added that the goal was “To inspire the writers and surround them with the excitement around these characters.”

‘BETTER CALL SAUL’ – A FAN ART TURNED BOOK?

Just having the Breaking Bad fan art in the ‘Better call Saul’ writer’s room would have been enough to stimulate better character development. But now, as part of a book, these particular pieces are entertaining a whole new audience. 99.1 percent Pure: Breaking Bad Art is a 232-page book of art that includes anything from Walter White mosaics to hand-painted Jesse Pinkman sculptures.

This makes perfect sense given Gilligan’s love of art. He admitted to enrolling in art school before dropping out since he realised his talent was not as advanced as the other students’. Now, the creator of Breaking Bad is delighted to be surrounded by creative individuals while honing his other favourite skill: storytelling.

When asked if a ‘Better call Saul’ fan art book was a possibility, Gilligan intimated that it might be. “From your mouth to God’s ears,” he told Washington Post of the prospect.

Did you ever think ‘Better call Saul’ would be inspired from an art? Let us know in the comments down below how surprising was this fact for you.