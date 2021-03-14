Doesn’t Get Better: Better Call Saul Season 6 To Commence Shooting Mid 2021

‘Better Call Saul’ fans are having a hard time waiting for season 6. Since it is going to be the last one, expectations are really high, but fans will have to wait a little longer because the shooting has been postponed again.

‘Better Call Saul’ is an American comedy/drama series created by Vince Gilligan and Peter Gould. The show is a ‘Breaking Bad’ prequel and it tells the story of a simple lawyer called James Morgan “Jimmy” McGill, played by Bob Odenkirk, 6 years before his first appearance in ‘Breaking Bad’.

Highlights —

Season 6 shooting delayed

Bob Odenkirk talks about season 6

What to expect for season 6

Season 6 shooting delayed

Like most shows, ‘Better Call Saul’ was obligated to delay its production due to covid. The series was supposed to release the sixth season in March of 2021 but now the date is unknown. In an interview with “Deadline” last year, Peter Gould talked about this change of plans and how things are going to be in the future. He said, “We were hoping to go into production by the end of the year, It doesn’t seem likely that it’s going to happen with the situation that we are in. I think we are probably going to delay a little bit, unfortunately”.

‘Better Call Saul’ Season 6 shooting won’t start until the middle of 2021

We still do not have a certain date for a release, but at least fans know that the production will be back by the middle of 2021, which means that the final season will probably be out in 2022.

Related: Here’s Why Better Call Saul’s Final Season Will Be The Most Important Ever

Bob Odenkirk talks about season 6

Besides all the delay and uncertainty about the show, Bob Odenkirk had a few reasons to celebrate. Odenkirk got the indication for best drama actor in the Golden Globes. This is the fourth time he was indicated for a prize of this important. He said that he is glad that Jimmy will not have to deal with covid in ‘Better Call Saul’s’ plot. Odenkirk said that the situation is already complicated without covid, if the writers added covid to the plot it would be too much to deal with in the sixth season. He also said that he expects season 6 to be a little bit more agitated than season 5 was.

What to expect for season 6

There are no doubts that the season finale of ‘Better Call Saul’ will be exciting and Peter Gould even gave more information in his interview with “Entertainment Weekly”. Gould revealed that many questions about Jimmy’s life, which were a mystery in the previous season, will now be answered. Gould said,

“Anybody who watches the show carefully and is thinking about where this is all going, one of the questions you have to ask yourself is: ‘What does this man deserve? Does Jimmy McGill/Saul Goodman/Gene Takovic deserve death?’ Is there any way for him to win any redemption after everything that he’s done?”

After Odenkirk and Gould’s words, season 6 has everything to be a great finale for Jimmy’s story and we know for sure that fans will have answers for all of their unanswered questions.

Is the wait for season 6 of ‘Better Call Saul’ worth it? Are fans going to be satisfied with the finale? Letus know what you think in the comments section below.