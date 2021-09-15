Better Call Saul: Kim Wexler To Get The Worst Ending Ever

Over the years, ‘Better Call Saul’ has become an apt soul-mate for ‘Breaking Bad’. It is mostly due to morally ambiguous characters like Kim Wexler. The fans have jumped on Reddit with their own macabre theories about how Kim’s character will meet its end.

One of the primary highlights of a well-written show is that the moral compass of most characters remains a very unbalanced concept. Kim Wexler, in ‘Better Call Saul’, started out great but as the series progressed, we observed her sense of morality slowly getting derailed. It has touched so low a bar that the fans are actually wondering whether she would be able to make it alive in the sixth season of the series. Some fans on Reddit are on it, theorizing about all the ways she could say goodbye to the world of ‘Better Call Soul’. Some fans even went as far as to associate her imminent death to the most gruesome event that occurred on ‘Breaking Bad’.

Kim Wexler worst scenario in 'Better Call Saul'

Kim Wexler ending in 'Better Call Saul'

While the fans’ hate towards the character is obvious, there are many fans that somehow defend her actions and put her in a ‘grey area’. Throughout the series, she was maintained as a morally upright character who served as Jimmy McGill’s moral compass, to save him from drowning in the world of insanity and crime. But by the fifth season, the fans saw a completely different face of her character. As we already know, the sixth season of ‘Better Call Saul’ will premiere in early 2022 and there is a huge possibility that the character will meet a sad demise.

Kim Wexler worst scenario in 'Better Call Saul'

As the world awaits new episodes of ‘Better Call Saul’, some folks on Reddit are way too impatient to sit through more months to see what happens to Kim Wexler. One Redditor cooked up an interesting theory about the fate of Kim. We saw that crash of flight 515 in season 2 of ‘Breaking Bad’, the debris of which fell on Walter’s pool. As per the Redditor, Kim might be sitting on the plane, on her way to surprise Jimmy. There were more Redditors who somehow agreed to this theory. It was developed keeping in mind the creator Vince Gilligan’s interests in connecting the two series’ with each other in the most tragic of ways.

Kim Wexler worst scenario in ‘Better Call Saul’

Bob Odenkirk, who played Saul Goodman/Jimmy McGill on the show, opened up to “The Hollywood Reporter” in an interview, discussing the deaths of the characters in season 6 of ‘Better Call Saul’. However, he did not give a very specific answer and kept it vague when he said that it was easy to assume a character dies when they don’t show up regularly. As per him, anything could be the case with any character on the show.

Kim Wexler ending in 'Better Call Saul'

While he shied away from revealing what could be the show’s ending to his fans, he did mention something that got the fans thinking. He said that he was told by the co-creator Peter Gould that when ‘Better Call Saul’ ends, people will start viewing ‘Breaking Bad’ in a completely different light. He declined further explaining the statement and said that only the creators know what’s in their minds and how the ending will be reached. However, he finally added that people can expect some amazing things from ‘Better Call Saul’ as the show will stray further into the ‘Breaking Bad’ territory.

The fans have become divided over which show is better, ‘Breaking Bad’ or ‘Better Call Saul’. Characters like Kim Wexler, although hated, have given the show a certain edge that makes the fan compare the show to a cult classic like ‘Breaking Bad’. Let’s see if the final season of ‘Better Call Saul’ decides that for us once and for all.

