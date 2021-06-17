When Can We Expect Season 3 Of 'Berserk' To Premiere?

Is ‘Berserk’ officially renewed for a season 3? Keep reading to find out.

‘Berserk’ (also known as ‘Beruseruku’ in Japanese) is a dark fantasy anime television series based on a manga series of the same name. The manga series, written and illustrated by Kentarou Miura, debuted on April 25, 1989, and has been running ever since. The manga series was adapted into an anime television series in 1997, and it covered the manga’s conviction story arc. More than a decade later, between 2012 and 2013, the manga’s Gold Age story arc was adapted into an anime film trilogy.

Because of its animation style, the 2016 anime adaptation received a lot of flak. Despite this, it has amassed a massive fan base from all over the world. Furthermore, it generated a sizable profit for its creators. Simultaneously, both seasons of the show aided in increasing the sales of its source material. Given its popularity, the studio may not cancel the series anytime soon.

The anime’s creators, on the other hand, have already confirmed its return. The series’ season 2 finale in 2017 ended with the message “the story continues”. As a result, it appears that Liden Films, the anime’s producer, has already decided to continue the series for a few more seasons. The official renewal of ‘Berserk’ Season 3 has yet to be announced. The producers of the show GEMBA and Millepensee, have remained silent on the subject. However, the message at the end of the second season, on the other hand, serves as a confirmation.

It’s possible that no new anime episodes will be released until the manga’s Volume 41 is published. The manga volume will most likely be released this year or in 2021. As a result, ‘Berserk’ Season 3 could be released in late 2021 or early 2022. As a result, its productions must start earlier this year. However, it’s unclear whether the current pandemic will have an impact on the production process.

‘Berserk’ is a manga series that has been running for over 30 years. As of mid-2020, the manga has been published in a total of forty volumes. So far, anime adaptations have only covered half of the available source material. The Golden Age Arc was covered in the 2012 movie series, which continued the plot of the 1997 anime series. The 2016 adaptation, on the other hand, was a follow-up to the 2012 anime films, though it skipped the Lost Children arc. The Falcon Of The Millenium Empire story from the 2017 second season came to an end with Chapter 301 of Volume 25.

Overall, the upcoming anime season can adapt fifteen volumes, including several chapters that were skipped in previous volumes. As a result, there is plenty of source material for ‘Berserk’ Season 3 and future seasons. The remaining 57 chapters of the ‘Falcon Of The Millenium Empire’ story will most likely be covered in the new episodes. The third film could also be the start of the Fantasia saga.

Do you want to see another season of ‘Berserk’? Let us know in the comments down below.