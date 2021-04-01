Bates Motel Season 6: Release Update And More

Will Freddie Highmore be back on ‘Bates Motel’ Season 6? Let’s find out that and more about the psychological horror drama series.

‘Bates Motel’ is a popular American drama TV show. It was created by Carlton Cuse, Anthony Cipriano, Kerry Ehrinand and produced by Kerry Ehrin Productions. ‘Bates Motel’ is based on one of the greatest American films, Alfred Hitchcock’s ‘Psycho’. It is set around the fictional town of White Pine Bay, Oregon. The drama series first aired on March 18, 2013. It concluded its run on April 24, 2017.

A&E is searching for empowering, surprising, adventurous stories from its audience! Everyone has a story. Share yours at aestories@epicdigital.com. pic.twitter.com/gdXfFoxJIt — A&E Network (@AETV) December 15, 2017

A few years ago, the producers announced the cancellation of ‘Bates Motel’. Season 5 of the psycho prequel was its last. The news came as a little surprise after the way season 4 ended. The writers of the series had earlier shared their cancellation plans. They always wanted to end the series with the fifth season. ‘Bates Motel’ ended as one of A&E’s longest-running scripted series.

The finale of ‘Bates Motel’ was heartbreaking for many people. Fans of the series wanted it to continue its twisted story. However, we can hope for sequels in the future. Since many classic shows are being revived nowadays, the Bates Motel could be back for a season 6.

In the final episode of ‘Bates Motel’, Romero (Nestor Carbonell) fulfilled his death wish. He forced Norman (Freddie Highmore) to show him where he had left Norma’s (Vera Farmiga) body. He killed Romero while crying over Norma’s body.

Will Freddie Highmore be back on ‘Bates Motel’ Season 6?

Before dying, Alex reminded Norman of his actions that he was responsible for killing his mother. As a result, Mother left Norman behind. He said that he no longer needed her now that he knew everything. It was enough to send Norman his mind back to the time of the pilot. During that time, he and Norma first travelled to White Pine Bay and opened their not so famous motel. Norman then dragged his mother’s body to the motel. He then called his brother Dylan (Max Thieriot) to come over for dinner. In the end, Dylan cared about Norman and chose not to call the authorities. Instead, he tried to bring Norman in himself.

But the only thing Norman wanted was to be reunited with his mother. So he forces his brother to shoot and kill him.

Showrunners explain ‘Bates Motel’ Season 5 ending

In an interview with “The Hollywood Reporter”, co-showrunners Carlton Cuse and Kerry Ehrin were asked if the viewers were meant to feel as though Norman wanted Dylan to kill him?

Ehrin explained that he wanted to be put out of his misery at that point. When Norman went over to the sink and picked up the knife, you could see all these ideas playing in his head. What is he supposed to do now that he knows that Norma is dead? He will not get her back, and there is no pretending your way out of this. Ehrin felt it was a beautiful performance because all these things play through him. He does not quite know what he is doing when he picks up the knife and starts walking toward Dylan. He is working it out as he is walking.

Cuse added that it was always a bit of a double-edged sword to talk about stuff afterwards. It was fine for people to have their own interpretation of what happened at the end. Most of the audience will have that experience. According to him, it was not intentionally ambiguous, but the audience can draw their own line. They can decide as to what degree Norman is egging him on and can Dylan stop himself. There was a certain messy, tragic quality to that final encounter that they loved.

‘Bates Motel’ Season 6 cast

A possible ‘Bates Motel’ Season 6 cast will see the return of Vera Farmiga as Norma Louise Bates, Freddie Highmore as Norman Bates, Max Thieriot as Dylan Massett, Nicola Peltz as Bradley Martin, Olivia Cooke as Emma Decody, Nestor Carbonell as Sheriff Alex Romero, and Kenny Johnson as Caleb Calhoun.

Currently, there is no trailer for ‘Bates Motel’ Season 6. Tell us if you would like to see ‘Bates Motel’ return for season 6 in the comments!