Bad News Awaiting For Fans With The Tudors Season 5

To all ‘The Tudors’ fans out there, here comes some more bad news. Your favourite show will be leaving Netflix in addition to a no renewal of season 5.

Highlights —

‘The Tudors’ ending – Series finale explained

‘The Tudors’ not on Netflix anymore?

Where to stream ‘The Tudors’ after it leaves Netflix?

‘The Tudors’ showcases the fictional version of the reign of King Henry VIII, King of England, during the 1500s (Jonathan Rhys Meyers). The cast of the show includes Henry Cavill, Natalie Dormer, Nick Dunning, James Frain, Maria Doyle Kennedy, Padraic Delaney, Jeremy Northam, Jamie Thomas King, Anthony Brophy, Guy Carleton, John Kavanagh, Sam Neill, Callum Blue, Henry Czerny, Hans Matheson, David Alpay, Joe Van Moyland, Bosco Hogan, James Gilbert, Alan Van Sprang, and Peter O’Toole.

‘The Tudors’ Season 5 will be the end of the show

When the show debuted to 870,000 viewers on April 1, 2007, it reportedly was the best premiere in 3 years for Showtime. The series held onto those numbers quite well, attracting 726,000 for its third season premiere. The series has also been well-reviewed, but producing it is an expensive affair.

‘The Tudors’ ending – Series finale explained

There were 20 episodes in the first 2 seasons of ‘The Tudors’, while season 3 of ‘The Tudors’ had only eight episodes. The series creator and executive producer Michael Hirst explained to reporters that the reason was “the collapse of the dollar”. At the time, Hirst said that he and the other producers were hoping to make a full 10 episodes for the fourth season, and apparently they were successful.

Video Credits: Captivating History

Related: Zack Snyder Resurrects Never Seen Before Superman

The fourth and final season of ‘The Tudors’ will revolve around Henry’s final descent into insanity and his tumultuous relationships with his last two wives, Catherine Howard and Catherine Parr. Robert Greenblatt, President of Entertainment at Showtime, said, “I am thrilled to complete the saga of Henry VIII as Michael Hirst has reconceived it”. By making it both modern in sensibility but also faithful to history, he and Jonathan Rhys Meyers have breathed new life into the costume drama. “I think we’ve proven that this is a great story, even after 500 years.”

Hirst will have single-handedly written all 38 episodes by the end of the series’ run. While the events of Henry’s life are part of the history books, it’ll be interesting to see how Hirst brings it to a close with his unique take on the saga.

‘The Tudors’ not on Netflix anymore?

As the license comes up for the renewal of the show, ‘The Tudors’ will leave Netflix in multiple regions in January 2021. As a 16th-century royal drama, the historical show looks into the glitz, glamour, and hardships of living during those times. The series ran between 2007 and 2010 for 4 seasons and ran for a total of 38 episodes. Anthony Brophy, Guy Carleton, Henry Cavill, and Natalie Dormer are among the cast of the series.

The series was one of the most-watched on Showtime at the time, although it was often criticised for taking creative liberties. The series has been streaming in the US since 2015 on Netflix.

All seasons of the show is currently scheduled to depart on 8 January 2021 from Netflix USA and Netflix Australia. In total, 11 regions are streaming the series, Unogs reports.

Video Credits: SPF Infinity

It joins a number of other high-profile series which are also planning to leave Netflix in January, at the moment. Currently, these titles include ‘The Office’, ‘Dexter’, and ‘Gossip Girls’.

Where to stream ‘The Tudors’ after it leaves Netflix?

No new permanent have been announced yet. The show is distributed outside the US by Sony Pictures Television, so it could be sold to a range of overseas streamers. In the US, it may be the case that it is picked up by Viacom CBS for its new Paramount+ streaming service, but they will have to bid for it since they do not own it.

Will you miss ‘The Tudors’? Let us know in the comments below.