Bachelor In Paradise Season 7: Cast News And Secrets Revealed!

‘The Bachelor’ series is known for its unexpected couples and messy make-outs. No points for guessing that ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Season 7 was no different – as promised, it was packed with steamy love triangles, beachside workouts, tropical storms, romantic dates and more.

‘The Bachelor’ craze isn’t a joke. Season 7 premiered on ABC on 16 August 2021. Audiences saw 40 odd swimsuit-clad ‘Bachelor’ and ‘Bachelorette’ rejects knockin’ on the paradise door, looking to find love on the beach. And guess who popped by the beach to say hi and host – BiP legend Wells Adams, Tituss Burgess, Lance Bass, Lil Jon, besides celebrity comedian David Spade who himself is a big ‘Bachelor’ fan. To top it all, the show also boasts of A-list superfans like Daniel Radcliffe and Jennifer wait-for-it Aniston!

Video Credits: Bachelor Nation on ABC

‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Season 7: More the contestants, more the drama

Owing to the global pandemic, ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ was forced to take a year off in 2020, but the series returned in August 2021 with a bang, all guns blazing. This no-holds-barred spinoff came back with more contestants than any other editions of the franchise, guaranteeing more drama than ever before. And they delivered. Even host Wells Adams had his mind blown while filming, “Of all the five seasons I’ve done in Paradise, the craziest stuff happens in this season. I think no one is going to expect what happens”, exclaimed Adams on the “Bachelor Happy Hour” podcast.

Did you know how many Bachelor alums did they have to scramble through to finalise on the cast of ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Season 7? More than a hundred! No doubt, the ‘Bachelor’ producers’ hard work paid off. Like the previous seasons, ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Season 7 was filmed at the Playa Escondida resort in Sayulita, Mexico.

Video Credits: extratv

Wells Adams confirms ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Season 7 is guaranteed to blow your minds!

Blogger Reality Steve had been waiting patiently (or not-so-patiently) to spill the beans on the ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Season 7 cast news. So as soon as the filming wrapped, Steve shared the dirt on the couples who went all out and exchanged rings. According to his website, there were three couples that shared overnight dates and made it to the grand finale.

Today is final rose ceremony day down in Mexico for "Bachelor in Paradise." I'm hearing there are 3 couples left. Lets take a look back at the statistical breakdown for what's happened on that final day over the years… — RealitySteve (@RealitySteve) June 26, 2021

Reality Steve predicts three couples who make it to the ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ 2021 finale.

Here are the couples among the cast of ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ 2021 that got engaged:

1 /3

Kenny Braasch from Clare and Tayshia’s season and Mari Pepin from Matt James’ season.

2 /3

Joe Amabile from Becca’s season and Serena Pitt from Matt James’ season.

3 /3

Riley Christian from Clare and Tayshia’s season and Maurissa Gunn from Peter’s season.

Watch Joe and Serena get engaged on ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Season 7!

Of course, they are just engagements. Steve wrote on his Twitter, “Grocery Joe and Serena Pitt did, in fact, get engaged at the end. So all 3 final couples this season got engaged, equaling season 3 and season 6 having three engagements”.

Fans are well-acquainted with the fleeting “reality” behind Reality TV relationships. They mostly aren’t built to last. But there are some that survived the BiP drill and are still dating or engaged.

Going by Reality Steve’s sneaky snaps, Grocery Joe and Serena Pitt are presumably still together as they cosied up together on a rooftop in Chicago. Even Kenny and Mari are still engaged. Reality Steve refrained from posting the pictures of the couple chilling in a rooftop pool in Chicago where Kenny lives. Steve explained, “Received another picture of Kenny & Mari. However, the picture taker didn’t feel comfortable with me posting it, so I didn’t”. The same goes for Riley and Maurissa too. Steve says they are probably engaged, but they haven’t been spotted together anywhere yet. So beating all odds, ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Season 7 winners are three for three!

(BIP SPOILER CONFIRMATION): Grocery Joe & Serena Pitt today at a rooftop pool in Chicago… pic.twitter.com/rXiXL2XQ59 — RealitySteve (@RealitySteve) July 3, 2021

Watch Mari and Kenny give their love another shot on ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Season 7.

‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Season 7: Couples that reconciled post-show

Reality Steve has a lot of hidden facts up his sleeve. Although Abigail Heringer and Noah Erb broke up on the beach, Reality Steve and Bachelor Nation have a solid hunch that the duo has already reconciled off-camera. Why the hunch? Despite the bitter ending on camera, the couple still follows each other on Instagram. Recently, Steve photographed the once-estranged duo at a coffee shop in Oklahoma, the place where Noah is from.

Noah and Abigail at Coffee House on Cherry St in Tulsa, OK earlier today pic.twitter.com/NnO2syEgTi — RealitySteve (@RealitySteve) October 1, 2021

Here are the top 5 crazy reunions in the history of ‘The Bachelor’.

The next reveal is going to blow your minds! Believe it or not, but Becca Kufrin and Thomas Jacobs are dating again! After their big breakup on the show, Reality Steve confirmed that the two “have gotten back together post filming and are dating”. Some crazy fans have also claimed to have spotted an engagement ring on Thomas’s finger. Co-incidence much? We hope so! Which couple were you vouching for in the ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Season 7? Tell us in the comments below!