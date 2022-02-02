Arcane Season 2: Release Date, Episodes, Plot And Latest News

Netflix fans are waiting for the big news. League of legends-based universe will be back with ‘Arcane’ in season 2 soon. Here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming season!

With the first season finale of ‘Arcane’ that turned fans into fanatics, is it time to get thrilled again? Well, let’s find out if the League of Legends-based animated series has been renewed or not.

Highlights —

Will ‘Arcane’ Season 2 live up to the fan’s expectations?

Release date update of ‘Arcane’ Season 2

Frequently asked questions on ‘Arcane’

Set in the chaos of the League of Legends universe, ‘Arcane’ tells the story of two sisters, Jinx (voiceover Ella Purnell) and Vi (voiceover Hailee Steinfeld), caught in a war. Netflix made the official announcement of the second season last year, along with actors Purnell and Steinfeld confirming that they are ready to dub the second season.

Will ‘Arcane’ Season 2 live up to the fans’ expectations?

‘Arcane’ co-creators Christian Linke and Alex Yee have hinted at the status of the production process of the animated series with the statement, “We’re beyond happy about the positive response to Arcane‘s first season and are working hard with the creative wizards at Riot and Fortiche to deliver our second instalment”.

The Twitter account of ‘Arcane’ announced that the show has gone into production.

Ready yourselves, friends. Season 2 of Arcane is now in production.



Where’s a Hexgate when you need one? pic.twitter.com/3aUeWuQ5Uu — Arcane (@arcaneshow) November 21, 2021

He assured the fans of really great work in the making. Riot expressed his confidence in the upcoming instalment because of the way every team member is involved in the process. In terms of craft, everyone involved is giving their best and are working with the spirit of making the best thing they have ever done with their craft.

‘Arcane’ Season 2: Release date rumours, episodes, plot and latest news

While it’s official that ‘Arcane’ is under production, there hasn’t been any update on the release date. However, makers have given us a dash of hope. They hinted the release date saying we have good and bad news. The good news is that ‘Arcane’ Season 2 won’t take 6 years to make as it happened with season 1. The bad news is that it is not happening in 2022. Although the wait is long for fans, we can expect that the series will premiere its second season in 2023 at the earliest.

Frequently asked questions on ‘Arcane’

Are Vi and Caitlyn a couple?

The way the characters interact with each other has led some fans to question just what the state of their relationship is. It is almost confirmed that the sheriff and her partner are romantically involved if we see the first season of ‘Arcane’.

Is ‘Arcane’ worth watching?

Absolutely! The show is highly recommended by TV critics. Season 1 of ‘Arcane’ League of Legends was on point in terms of story, characters, and had some brilliant visuals that made this anime a delightful watch

What’s the plotline of ‘Arcane’ Season 2?

There’s no plotline given by the makers beforehand. But yes, by educated guessing, we can predict that the chaos will get worse in the aftermath of a rocket attack on the Council building.

Let us know your views on ‘Arcane’ Season 2 in the comments box below.