Anya Taylor Recalls Her Experience During Queen’s Gambit Shoot As Awful

Netflix’s ‘A Queen’s Gambit’ released in October 2020 to great success. Anya Taylor-Joy, the star of the show, gained a humongous critical appreciation for her role as Beth Harmon. But why did she feel ‘awful’ while shooting the mini-series?

‘The Queen’s Gambit’, released back in 2020, turned out to be a global phenomenon, following its worldwide release on Netflix. The mini-series was unique in itself, as it revolved around chess, a fascinating but slow game. But the series was written so meticulously that it ended up becoming a riveting character study of Elizabeth Harmon, a troubled young orphan woman who becomes a chess prodigy. Given the scale and scope of the series, it can be easy to assume that it was a delightful role for any actor to portray on-screen. But Anya Taylor-Joy, who plays the lead role in the modern epic, has the opposite to say. In an interview she gave to Variety, she stated that she felt ‘awful’ through most of the shooting time of ‘The Queen’s Gambit’.

Highlights —

Anya Taylor-Joy was exhausted while playing Beth Harmon?

Anya Taylor-Joy on playing Beth in ‘The Queen’s Gambit’

Anya Taylor-Joy was exhausted while playing Beth Harmon

Anya is a highly acclaimed actress already, in her mid-20s. Ever since her appearance in the film ‘The Witch’, she has been working constantly and hopping from one project to another. She has consistently worked for the past few years and even in 2019 before she started shooting for ‘The Queen’s Gambit’, she had just ended shooting for Edgar Wright’s ‘Last Night in Soho’. Along with that, she had also wrapped up playing another lead role in the period drama film titled ‘Emma’. By the time she started shooting for ‘The Queen’s Gambit’, she was extremely exhausted, which led her to feel ‘awful’ throughout the shoot of the series.

Related: Queen’s Gambit: Unbelievable Facts About Anya Taylor Joy That Will Leave You Checkmate

Anya Taylor-Joy was exhausted while playing Beth Harmon

She said that right after wrapping the shooting for ‘Last Night in Soho’, she flew to Berlin to shoot ‘The Queen’s Gambit’. She further added that she had felt so tired after all the constant shooting that she started questioning what she was doing with her life. This led her to contemplate many things about her career and life in general. However, she added that there are some characters you get that motivate you to go on. She also stated that she was doing 18 hours workdays during the shooting for the Netflix series.

Video Credits: agadmator’s Chess Channel

While we totally understand that like any other industry, overworking can lead to a decline in work performance. But not in the case of Anya, as she used that ‘exhaustion’ to her benefit and added it as a character trait. However, we can also say that one of the charms of her portrayal of Beth Harmon was her introverted behaviour and her social awkwardness. We can say that Anya’s exhaustion could have played a role in making the character seem more authentic.

Related: 5 Psychological Thrillers To Watch On A Friday Evening

Anya Taylor-Joy did not feel great while playing Beth Harmon in ‘The Queen’s Gambit’

‘The Queen’s Gambit’ was created by Scott Frank and Allan Scott. After its release in October 2020, the series became one of the most-watched web series on the platform. Its global success further became more obvious when Netflix claimed that the series was the number 1 series on the platform in the 63 countries in the world. The critical acclaim was mostly directed toward the screenplay and direction, while the one-woman show portrayed by Anya as the leading lady, got furthermore applause. The mini-series ended after 7 episodes of it were aired. Anya played an orphan who learns the basic of chess from a janitor at her orphanage and is gifted enough to excel in the game. From playing with an elderly janitor to defeating a Russian grandmaster to sitting with an old Russian man to play chess, her character arc took a full circle.

Video Credits: Icor M

While the fans knew that it was a mini-series and there won’t be any renewal, they felt that they were left midway and are asking for more. While the story reached a satisfactory conclusion, Anya further established herself as a talented young actress. She just needs to take it easy and take a break or something.

With the OTTs ruling the entertainment sector, it has become necessary for actors to manage their hyper-busy schedules. Nothing is worth tormenting your health for.

Tell us in the comments what are your thoughts on young actors like Anya Taylor-Joy, working tirelessly around the clock. Also, tell us your favourite match from ‘The Queen’s Gambit’.