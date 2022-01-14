Anna Paquin’s memorable performance as Sookie Stackhouse earned her numerous awards. But does this indicate that the actor will reprise the role? Find out Anna Paquin’s response to the ‘True Blood’ reboot.

The fantasy horror drama television series premiered on HBO in 2008 and ran for seven seasons. The series finale premiered in August 2014, adapted from Charlaine Harris’ best-selling Sookie Stackhouse mystery novels. Many viewers were disappointed by the final episode, ‘Thank You’. The ending left them with several unanswered questions.

Who is part of the ‘True Blood’ reboot?

‘True Blood’ introduced the world to Anna Paquin‘s portrayal of Sookie Stackhouse. The protagonist is a waitress with telepathic abilities. Humans and vampires exist side by side thanks to the invention of synthetic blood, which eliminates the need for human blood.

Anna Paquin speaks on her return as Sookie Stackhouse in ‘True Blood’

‘True Blood’ had a massive fan base and was one of HBO’s most popular shows. However, fans got divided over Sookie’s love triangle with vampire Bill Compton, played by Stephen Moyer, and Eric Northman, played by Alexander Skarsgard.

According to reports, a ‘True Blood’ reboot is in the works. The script will get co-written by Aguirre-Sacasa and ‘NOS4A2’ creator Jami O’Brien, who will also serve as executive producer. Alan Ball, the original ‘True Blood’ creator, will also serve as an executive producer on the reboot. However, it appears that none of the original cast members will be involved in this reboot.

Anna Paquin weighs in on the ‘True Blood’ reboot

“Well, this is the first I’m hearing about this”, actress Anna Paquin said on Twitter in response to the news. She went on to say that she was not angry, but some fans believe that is not the case. Paquin played the main character for seven seasons and won a Golden Globe for it.

"Well, this is the first I'm hearing about this", actress Anna Paquin said on Twitter in response to the news.

In an interview with Collider, Paquin addressed the rumour that she would be a part of the ‘True Blood’ reboot. Paquin expressed her surprise at the reboot announcement. The actor responded, saying: “I do not know. No. Yes.” She went on to say that the author of the mystery novels, Charlaine Harris, was unaware of the reboot. “Everyone’s phones were exploding. By the way, the cast and crew were like, ‘Oh my God, your show is getting picked up again!’ and we were all like, ‘Huh? ‘What exactly?'” Paquin stated.

The actor went on to say that we live in an era of entertainment where reboots and sequels have become a currency. But is it the right time? She was not sure and felt it was not really her department to comment.

The actor admitted that playing Sookie Stackhouse and being a part of ‘True Blood’ were some of the best years of her life. She did not believe that continuing to tell those stories or living in that world had anything to do with what they created. It was their special little entity. It was complete with a cast and crew family still in contact.

She did not believe that continuing to tell those stories or living in that world had anything to do with what they created.

She revealed that they had a Cinco de Mayo lockdown Zoom with the ‘True Blood’ cast and crew, and there were 75 people in attendance. She explained that they are all a family that has stayed in touch, not just the actors.

Anna Paquin expresses no ill will towards the reboot

As Paquin points out, the reboot series will most likely stand-alone. And, as with many reboots and remakes, it will not alienate from what came before, just as the show was distinct from the original book series.

As a result, the actor expresses no ill will toward the new project and instead wishes them success. “I am not sure if they require our assistance in any way. Aren’t we all getting too old? But it’s a good time in the world”, Paquin stated. She did, however, add that ‘True Blood’ is a supernatural world with limitless possibilities. So, while there is definitely room to do more and tell more stories within that universe, they do not own it.

No further details about the show are known, so fans can only speculate about its scope. But the show is expected to adhere more closely to the books.