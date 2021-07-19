Animal Kingdom Season 6: Release Date Update, Plot, And More

‘Animal Kingdom’ is a crime-filled, grim, and grounded family drama that has been running strong since its debut in 2016.

Here are the latest updates about ‘Animal Kingdom’ Season 6.

‘Animal Kingdom’: A Thrilling and Intense Adventure With a Stellar Cast

‘Animal Kingdom’ first premiered on 14 June 2016 and become a huge success for the TNT network.

‘Animal Kingdom’ is based on a 2010 Australian movie of the same name written and directed by David Michod. The movie and show are loosely based on an actual crime family. However, the 2016 TV show is an American version of the story that takes place in California.

The main characters of the show are the Cody family. The leader of the family is Smurf who is played by Ellen Barkin. The show begins shortly after the main character J’s mother dies and he has to move in with the Cody family to start his life of crime. The show handles all the crimes performed by the Cody family with a lot of realism and shows all the characters through the different stages of planning their heists.

One of The Main Characters Leaves The Show

The fourth season of ‘Animal Kingdom’ made a story decision that potentially split the fan base into two. Fan-favourite character Smurf was killed off the show towards the end of season 4.

While Ellen Barkin handled her character’s exit from the show with a lot of grace, fans have theorised that her reason for leaving was due to conflicts with showrunner John Wells.

John Wells stated on the record that the decision to write Smurf’s character off the show was purely creative and was only meant to benefit the story. However, fans have a reason to speculate why this might not be true.

After finding out about Smurf’s fate on the show, many followers took to Twitter and complained about how the decision to remove Ellen Barkin from the cast would reduce the ratings, audience, and viewership count of the show.

What makes it slightly possible that John Wells had conflicts with Ellen Barkin is that the actress liked some of the tweets that were angrily directed at the show for letting her go.

It is not sure why Ellen Barkin did not continue for season 5. There are usually a lot of reasons that actors leave their show. Sometimes an actor might feel like they’ve worked on one character for too long and need to find different roles, it can also be possible that the long hours required to shoot a TV show can be very taxing on the actor, sometimes cast members have even left shows due to creative fatigue.

While the true reason for Barkin’s exit might not be clear, it is certain that fans will miss her and that the show will have to work hard to distract the audience from her absence.

‘Animal Kingdom’ Season 6 details

In early January of this year, the TNT network decided to renew ‘Animal Kingdom’ for a sixth and final season. This news was bittersweet to fans as they were glad that season 5 would not be the last, but they were still upset that the show was coming to an end.

It is always favourable when a show is told that it is going to end after a certain number of seasons because that is better for the creative team. If a show ends without prior notice, the season often leaves a cliffhanger or open-ended season finale that disappoints audiences. In this case, however, we are sure that all the actors, writers, and viewers will get some closure as the series comes to an end.

Something different about the show will be the new cast of ‘Animal Kingdom’ Season 6. It is reported that four new cast members will join the final season.

Stevie Lynn Jones will play a potential love interest for J’s character. Jasper Polish, Kevin Csolak, and Darren Mann will all play characters with some kind of past existing ties to Smurf that are now coming to light.

Handling these new characters and their relationship with the rest of the team will be one of the main storylines of season 6.

What do you think about the sixth season of ‘Animal Kingdom’ being its last? Share your thoughts in the comments below.

What will the story of season 5 be?

After Smurf’s death, the characters will feel a vacuum of power. Each of them will try in their own way to become the new leader of the family.

Where is ‘Animal Kingdom’ available to watch?

‘Animal Kingdom’ is available on Netflix and Amazon Prime Video in most countries. The show might also appear on HBO Max since WarnerMedia owns the TNT network.

How will the show continue to feature Smurf?

‘Animal Kingdom’ Season 5 will feature flashbacks to show Smurf in the earlier stages of her life. The character will be played by Leila George.