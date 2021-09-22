Angus T Jones From Two And A Half Men Is Unrecognisable. What Happened To Him?

‘Two and a Half Men’ went off air 6 years ago and, since then, fans are interested in knowing what the cast members are doing. While Ashton Kutcher, Charlie Sheen always grab the headlines, the rare sighting of Angus T. Jones has surprised fans.

Highlights —

‘Two and a Half Men’s’ Angus T Jones unrecognisable

From being the highest-paid teen star to becoming the biggest critic of ‘Two and a Half Men’

Is Angus T Jones planning a comeback?

‘Two and a Half Men’s’ Angus T Jones unrecognisable

“E-News” published a picture of Jones, now 27,where he can be seen dressed casually in a black t-shirt that read “SHOQUIP”, a reference to his home state of Texas, shorts, and a beanie hat. Jones came out barefoot, sporting a full beard and glasses.

Jones continues to surprise us with his intentions. The last time he was spotted in LA was in 2015, and he had a full beard.

Video Credits: E! News

He became famous after playing the youngest member of the trio in ‘Two and a Half Men’ and fans fell in love with his comedy timing. The audience associated with him as they practically followed his growth. He started out as a 9-year-old Jake Harper and became 21 by the time ‘Two and a Half Men’ called the curtains. He criticized the show and left the series but made an appearance in the 2015 finale.

Related: Two And A Half Men: Jon Cryer Hated Working On The Show

On August 27, if the cameraman wouldn’t have observed properly, he would have been missed by the outlet because he is barely recognisable now.

From being the highest-paid teen star to becoming the biggest critic of ‘Two and a Half Men’

During the time on the CBS show, Jones earned the title of the highest-paid teen actor in history. He was making $300,000 an episode by the age of 17. When his character began to take on more adult storylines, Jones could not align with it due to his Christian faith. He left the show after 10 seasons, and famously told Christopher Hudson in a 2012 interview, “I’m on Two and a Half Men, and I don’t want to be. Please stop watching it. Please stop filling your head with filth”.

the highest-paid teen star ‘Two and a Half Men’

Jonas didn’t stop at this and added further, “You cannot be a true God-fearing person and be on a television show like that. I know I can’t”.

Related: Two and a Half Men Continued To Destroy Charlie Sheen Even After Firing Him

He later apologized for criticising the show and in a manner disrespecting his colleagues. He also expressed that he is grateful for the opportunity he got. Later, he enrolled himself at the University of Colorado at Boulder, to get “a normal existence” in his own words.

Is Angus T Jones planning a comeback?

Although he left the series for a calmer life in college, he came for the series finale in 2015. Afterwards, he was last seen in an episode of ‘Horace and Pete’ in 2016.

Video Credits: CurioSips

Fans have seen a lot less of him after ‘Two and a Half Men’ and want to know what he is up to.

Has he exited Hollywood entirely or will make a comeback? Any guesses? We are not sure what he is planning yet! Let us know what you think!