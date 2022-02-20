Everything You Need To Know About Anatomy of A Scandal: Release Date Update And More

The OTT giant Netflix has given us a peek inside the long-awaited drama series, ‘Anatomy of A Scandal’, the British courtroom thriller starring Sienna Miller and Rupert Friend that is all about power, privilege and various scandals within the elite class of the United Kingdom.

Along with various new shows like ‘Inventing Anna’ and ‘Bridgerton’ Season 2, Netflix is bringing another one of the most awaited drama series, ‘Anatomy of A Scandal’ this year. It’s based on the best-selling book with the same title by Sarah Vaughan. The six-episode series follows the story of a woman whose big shot husband is caught in the middle of a scandalous secret that could threaten the integrity of the Westminster government and tear a family apart.

What is ‘Anatomy of A Scandal’ About?

‘Anatomy of A Scandal’ revolves around a British court case that involves a parliamentary minister, James, who is accused of a terrible crime. His wife, Sophie, is sticking by James’ innocence, which she desperately tries to help prove while barrister and prosecutor Kate Woodcroft is equally convinced of him being guilty.

The subsequent court case “threatens to tear into Westminster, the Whitehouse marriage, and her own personal esteem”, a description from Netflix reads.

“The series infiltrates Britain’s elite through personal and political scandal, where the truth lies between justice and privilege”, reads the official synopsis of the series.

Who’s in the Cast of ‘Anatomy of A Scandal’?

‘Homeland’s’ Rupert Friend portrays James Whitehouse, the accused minister who has a seemingly ‘blissful’ marriage with Sophie, played by Sienna Miller – in her first recurring TV role since her critically acclaimed performance of Beth Ailes, the unwaveringly devoted wife to disgraced former Fox News CEO Roger Ailes (Russell Crowe), in ‘The Loudest Voice’.

“I was a huge fan of the book and of my character Sophie. She is multi-faceted and facing the consequences of the decisions she has made in her life of privilege, which are catching up with her. I loved the arc and journey she embarks on and was thrilled to be part of such a talented cast and crew”, Miller told Harper’s Bazaar UK.

‘Downton Abbey’ and ‘The Gentleman’ fame Michelle Dockery is Kate. Josette Simon plays QC Angela Regan and Naomi Scott stars as Olivia Lytton.

S.J. Clarkson is the director of the series, while it was written by Melissa James Gibson and David Kelley.

When will it release?

The six-episode series is set to stream on Netflix on April 15, 2022, according to a tweet from the streaming giant on Twitter.

Sex. Power. Privilege.



From the creator of Big Little Lies and The Undoing comes Anatomy of a Scandal, a new six-part series starring Sienna Miller, Michelle Dockery, Rupert Friend and Naomi Scott. Premieres April 15 pic.twitter.com/kGhOlelCje — Netflix (@netflix) January 31, 2022

