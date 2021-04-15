Is Amy’s Baby In The Show Heartland Her Real Baby?

Actor Amber Marshall recalls her motherhood journey on ‘Heartland’ and the devastating turn the show recently took.

Amber Marshall talked about her journey on the show

Was Amy pregnant with twins on ‘Heartland’ ?

Amy pregnant with twins on ‘Heartland’ Spoiler alert! Amber Marshall talks about the shocking season 14 opener

‘Heartland’ is a popular CBC family drama. It is based on twenty children’s novels by Lauren Brooke. The show premiered in 2007 and is currently the longest-running one-hour drama series in Canadian television history. ‘Heartland’ has a massive viewership of one million and is broadcasted in more than one hundred countries.

Amber Marshall talked about her journey on the show

At the beginning of ‘Heartland’, we find out that Amy (Amber Marshall) is pregnant. She feels that her family thinks that she will not be able to work like before with the horses because of her pregnancy. She makes the tough decision of handing the responsibility to Georgie (Alisha Newton). While Amy supervised, Georgie took care of the tasks at hand. On the other hand, Ty (Graham Wardle) gets a chance to go to Mongolia with Bob Granger. He chose to take it and leave his pregnant wife, Amy, with Jack and Lisa.

Amy pregnant with twins on ‘Heartland’

During the middle of the tenth season, Amy went to a horse clinic in Montana, with her niece and father. On their way back, the three get into a car crash due to a landslide. Amy then experiences false contractions. Georgie went around finding Tim (Chris Potter) who was unconscious due to the crash.

In the finale episode, Ty comes back from Mongolia with a fever. Caleb O’Dell (Kerry James) sneaks him out of the hospital as he wanted his best man beside him. Ty and Amy go to Caleb and Cass’ wedding. But on their way to the wedding, Amy’s water breaks. They rush back home. Amy delivered a baby girl who they named Lyndy Marion.

Working with a baby on set can be slightly challenging. Amy’s character in the family drama series, ‘Heartland’, became a mother by the end of season 10. During an interview, actor Amber Marshall talked about her journey on the show and the challenges they bring with them. She talked about how for her, the last decade was about filming with animals. But she felt that kids are highly unpredictable, so there is a freshness to it. Marshall continued that it is very raw and very real.

Was Amy pregnant with twins on ‘Heartland’?

No, Amy was not pregnant with twins on ‘Heartland’. But the role of Lyndy Marion on ‘Heartland’ is played by 4-year-old identical twins, Ruby and Emmanuella Spencer. The role is shared among the twin sisters. They have been part of ‘Heartland’ since they were babies. Both Ruby and Emmanuella Spencer enjoy filming on set. They even get upset when they want to stay at the ‘Heartland’ ranch or studio. During the filming of both ‘Heartland’ Season 13 and the recent season 14, the makers of ‘Heartland’ had to keep a track of whose turn it was to go in front of the camera to shoot because they both love it. Ruby and Emmanuella would usually switch in between the setup of scenes and sometimes in between the takes. Nearly all the scenes feature both Ruby and Emmanuella. No one can figure out who it really is in that scene because they are identical.

Friday fun fact: when Katie was born on Heartland season 04 Episode 18, Michelle Morgan was 5 month pregnant with her first child. #iloveheartland pic.twitter.com/G9agnbEnXK — Thierry 2020 (@Thierry62937619) November 8, 2019

Michelle Morgan, who plays Lou on ‘Heartland’, is also the mother of baby Katie. Morga was pregnant in real life and had to miss out on the few episodes of season 5. While on-screen Amy is married to Ty and has a foster son and a biological daughter. In real life, the Canadian actor is married to Shawn Turner and has no kids.

Spoiler alert! Amber Marshall talks about the shocking Season 14 opener

Season 14 of ‘Heartland’ began with Ty dying due to complications arising from the gunshot wound he suffered at the end of the season. In an interview, Amber Marshall talked about Graham Wardle’s death on the show. She said: “Death is something that impacts all of us at some point in our lives. To see this widowed mother, find the strength and courage to move forward for her daughter, and really think about what is best for the family around her and to come together and be that support I think is so important. And to know that it is not easy.”