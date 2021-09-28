American Rust Season 2: Renewal Confirmation And Release Date Update

Showtime’s ‘American Rust’ is turning out to be one of the biggest duds on television this year. Will the series find the light of the day?

With streaming giants like Netflix, Prime Video, and Hulu delivering hit shows one after the other, the competition of rising to the top of the television pyramid is becoming more tense. In such a case, as Showtime’s ‘American Rust’ has received dismal reviews, the future of the show becomes uncertain. Is the show getting cancelled or will it get a miraculous renewal? Keep reading to find out all release updates about ‘American Rust’.

‘AMERICAN RUST’ TOO RUSTY

‘American Rust’ is adapted from Philipp Meyer’s novel of the same name. Jeff Daniels plays the protagonist Del Harris, chief of police of a small town in the Pennsylvania Rust Belt. Harris’ already complex life is thrown into turmoil once the son of his love interest, played by Maura Tierney, is accused of murder. But the show follows not only his story but also several other characters in the town and tackles issues like drug abuse and economic slumber.

‘American Rust’ Season Two: Has the Showtime TV Series Been Cancelled or Renewed Yet?

‘American Rust’ was anticipated to be a fresh addition to the plethora of present-day television which focuses on small-town life through the lens of bigger, dramatic conflict. Dramas like ‘Mare of Easttown’, ‘True Detective‘, ‘Virgin River‘, ‘Twin Peaks’ and comedies like ‘Parks and Recreations‘ and ‘Schitt’s Creek‘ have become the icons of this genre. But ‘American Rust’ fails to rise to the standards of doing justice to the small-town, erstwhile under-represented America.

‘American Rust’ has received harsh reviews and mirrored criticism. It is too slow, too miserable, and too heavy. The writing is extremely bad. Knockout performances by Jeff Daniels and his colleagues are the only saving grace. However, are they enough to redeem ‘American Rust’ from cancellation and give its viewers good news of season 2 renewal?

HOPES OF ‘AMERICAN RUST’ SEASON 2

Here are the facts. ‘American Rust’ has a terrible rating of 29% on Rotten Tomatoes. Critics have blatantly dismissed the show. There seems to be no fanbase to lobby for the renewal of ‘American Rust’. In this case, the news of ‘American Rust’ getting a cancellation seems more likely.

However, all hope is not lost. The show has not yet aired all of its nine listed episodes. In the coming weeks, ‘American Rust’ could commit course correction and redeem itself. If you want to stay updated with the show, you can catch the show every Sunday. The ninth and final episode of ‘American Rust’ will air on November 7. If the show has put in the work, the wind may start blowing in its favour by then.

FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS ABOUT ‘AMERICAN RUST’

How many ‘American Rust’ episodes are there? How long are they?

According to IMDB, ‘American Rust’ has nine episodes of 50-60 minutes each.

Where can one watch ‘American Rust’?

Hulu or Showtime. However, the show’s first episode is available for free on YouTube.

Is ‘American Rust’ based on a true story?

No. ‘American Rust’ is adapted from a fiction novel of the same name by Philipp Meyer.

Have you watched ‘American Rust’? If yes, what is your review of it? If not, do you plan on checking it out? Comment below!