American Auto Season 2: Everything We Know So Far

‘American Auto’ has yet to leave a mark on the psyche of the audience. Yet there are talks about a possible season 2 of the workplace sitcom set in the automobile industry. Is ‘American Auto’ Season 2 on the cards?

Among all the sitcoms currently running on the American networks, ‘American Auto’ has one of the most divisive audiences. While the sitcom wasn’t treated well by IMDB or the critics, it still managed to tickle the funny bones of the Americans. The NBC sitcom was released on December 13, 2021, to a mixed response for the initial two ‘sneak episodes’ and later returned for two more episodes run. The fourth episode of the series was aired on January 11 with more to come every week. But there is this looming question that is already being asked around, whether the sitcom will return for a second season, or is it too early to say anything?

Workplace comedies have always been a rage among the American television audience. Shows like ‘Brooklyn Nine Nine’ and ‘The Office’ have set a trend among the television to come up with their own workplace sitcoms. ‘American Auto’ is among them. Based in Detroit, the series focuses on the life of employees working at a motor company, Payne Motors. However, a new CEO has been appointed who is completely clueless about how to run a motor company. Previously working in a pharmaceutical company, the CEO, Katherine Hastings, becomes the centre of almost all the humour in the show. While the influence from a modern classic such as ‘The Office’ is apparent, ‘American Auto’ does have its own distinct absurdist charm.

Regarding the renewal of the series for a second season, it’s highly doubtful. Even though the series has recorded 100% fresh ratings on the review aggregator platform Rotten Tomatoes, the audiences are yet to be totally convinced about the quality of the show. Four episodes of the series have already aired, and it will be interesting to see if the series picks up pace towards its end. If it ends up gathering more eyeballs, then hopefully the makers can announce the second season right away as the season finale airs.

Even if the second season is greenlit, we won’t be able to watch it before 2023 or if the makers are too fast, it can drop sometime around late 2022. But the chances of this are pretty slim as the writing, shooting and post-production take time. There is also the ever-looming danger of the COVID-19 pandemic that has already delayed a lot of shoots for films and television series.

If the second season does become a reality, we expect it to be centered around Payne Motors and the chaos that ensues following the hiring of the new CEO who’s practically clueless about running a motor company. We can also see Katherine trying to learn about the new industry that she has entered. As we get to know the characters better, there can be a few emotional touches, some workplaces romances, and dramatic showdowns going down in the office. Slowly but surely, characters such as Sadie, Wesley and Jack are growing on the audiences and we hope that by the end of the series, people will crave to see more of them.

If the ratings improve towards the end of the first season, we will undoubtedly have a season 2 of ‘American Auto’. Until then, let’s give its on-air season all the love we can.

FAQ for ‘American Auto

1 /3

Q. Is ‘American Auto’ filmed in Detroit?

A. The series is set in Detroit city but it’s being filmed in Los Angeles.

2 /3

Q. Who created ‘American Auto’?

A. Justin Spitzer.

3 /3

Q. Where can I watch ‘American Auto’?

A. The new episodes stream exclusively on NBC. The episodes also stream on the Peacock streaming platform.